Rising star Keyonte George delivered one of the most electrifying moments of the Utah Jazz's 2025-26 NBA season. He detonated on Sacramento Kings wing Zach LaVine with a vicious poster dunk that sent the hometown crowd into a frenzy. The highlight came early in the third quarter of their NBA Cup matchup with the Jazz ahead, 64-57. George exploded off the dribble and soared over for an emphatic slam.

KEYONTE GEORGE THROWS ONE DOWN ALL OVER ZACH LAVINE

The moment instantly turned heads and underscored a dominant performance from the third-year guard. He finished with a game-high 31 points and 6 assists to lead Utah to a 128-119 victory. The sequence was a loud statement from George as he continues his rise as one of the league’s most dynamic young scorers.

George’s breakout 2025-26 campaign has been one of the season’s most compelling storylines. Through 18 games, he is averaging career-highs of 23.8 points and 7.1 assists. His two-point field goal percentage has climbed to 53.4 percent, a major leap from last season. Scoring in double digits every game while topping 20 points consistently, George has embraced his expanded role. He has established himself as the Jazz’s top offensive weapon and a cornerstone of their long-term rebuild.

Despite George’s emergence, the Jazz have struggled collectively. After beating the Kings, Utah now carries a 6-12 record that places them 11th in the Western Conference and last in the Northwest Division. Utah has leaned heavily on its young core, including George. The team ranks a respectable 14th in points per game. However, their defensive issues remain glaring, sitting 29th in opponent scoring. Still, this is a season focused on development rather than postseason aspirations. As such, flashes like George’s poster dunk provide hope and a glimpse of the star he’s quickly becoming.