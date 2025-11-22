While Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton didn't participate in practice on Saturday, there's still a chance he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Ayton discussed the Lakers finding their defensive identity amid an 11-4 start to the regular season. The Lakers have won four of their last five games, but could have to go for their fourth consecutive vitory without Deandre.

Ayton, suffering for an identified illness, missed Lakers' practice, but will be making the trip to Utah for Sunday's game against the Jazz, per The Athletic's Dan Woike.

“Deandre Ayton (illness) didn’t practice today but will meet the team on the plane for Sunday’s game against the Jazz,” Woike reported.

Ayton recorded his third consecutive double-double (20 points, 14 rebounds) in Tuesday's 140-126 win against the Jazz on Tuesday. He's missed the Lakers' previous two wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, and will look to avoid a third consecutive absence on Sunday.

Since scoring a season-high 29 points in a 123-115 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, Ayton's put together an impressive month, averaging 17.8 points at a 75.3% clip, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in eight outings. The Lakers are 6-2 this month in games where Ayton's active.

Deandre Ayton reveals the 2025-26 Lakers' strengths

While Lakers center Deandre Ayton could miss his fourth consecutive game this week, his team has found its stride, which starts on the defensive end of the floor. Jake LaRavia has a strong defensive presence in the Lakers' frontcourt and the same could be said about Jaxon Hayes.

Amidst his first month of the regular season with the Lakers, Ayton sees his team's identity start to take form.

“I’m starting to realize this team, what gets us going is our defensive stops. That’s what keeps our momentum push,” Ayton said following the win. “You got dudes like Marcus [Smart], Bron [LeBron] when he comes out there, he’s trying to protect the rim, and Jax [Jaxson Hayes] bringing that energy. . .closing out possessions, that’s what gets everybody riled up and going.”

The Lakers' 11-4 record is the third-best in the Western Conference.