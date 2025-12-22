The Utah Jazz will be facing off against the Denver Nuggets, and many are wondering if Lauri Markkanen will be available. Markkanen has missed the past two games for the Jazz, and he is listed on the injury report with right groin injury management. There's no doubt that they've missed him on the floor, as he's the team's leading scorer. Since he's been absent, other players have had to step up as Keyonte George and Ace Bailey.

In a matchup against the Nuggets, the Jazz are going to need Markkanen, especially with Nikola Jokic on the other side playing some of his best basketball.

Lauri Markkanen's injury status vs. Nuggets

Markkanen is listed as questionable against the Nuggets, and it seems like there's a chance that he'll return to the court.

Despite all that Markkanen does on the court, the Jazz are once again near the bottom of the Western Conference. It looks like they are still figuring things out on the court, and while some think that the Jazz will be sellers, they want to do the opposite, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Difficult as it can be for rival teams to read the intentions of a front office that now houses Austin Ainge as well as Danny Ainge, more teams than not that we speak to are increasingly convinced that the Jazz are more likely to try to add to their Markkanen-led core this Trade Season rather than trade Markkanen away,” Stein wrote.

The Jazz have not played well since acquiring Markkanen years ago, and they may be looking to make a big deal somewhere that could change the trajectory instead of giving him up for more assets. It's uncertain how much it will take for them to be competitive once again, and no one knows how long.