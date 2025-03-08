Walker Kessler has been performing at a high level as one of the best young centers in the NBA. His inside presence and rebounding ability allowed him to accomplish a big feat in the first half against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

In 16 minutes of action in the first half, Kessler had six points, 18 rebounds and three blocks. He shot 3-of-5 from the field and 0-of-4 from the free-throw line.

With this stat line, he now possesses the record for most rebounds in any half throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

This season, Kessler is averaging 11.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 assists per game after 47 appearances. He is shooting 72.7% from the field and 54.8% from the free-throw line.

How Walker Kessler, Jazz played against Raptors

Despite Walker Kessler's efforts, it wasn't enough as the Jazz lost 118-109 to the Raptors.

The game was initially close, seeing a one-point deficit after the first quarter. However, Toronto outscore Utah 29-19 in the second quarter to lead 57-46 at halftime. The Jazz tried to cut into the deficit, but the Raptors kept responding with timely shots to keep their opponents at bay.

Kessler had an astounding stat line, finishing with 18 points, 25 rebounds, and eight blocks. Keyonte George came next with 18 points and eight assists, Collin Sexton and Kyle Filipowski had 17 points each, while Cody Williams provided 10 points.

Utah fell to 15-48 on the season, remaining last in the Western Conference standings. They are two games behind the New Orleans Pelicans and 12.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs.

Following Friday's loss to the Raptors, the Jazz will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Philadelphia 76ers on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.