Walker Kessler's absence from the Utah Jazz's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers was noteworthy.

Not being in the Jazz's starting lineup on Thursday night, it presented questions to why the young big man wasn't available after playing against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

It turns out that Kessler did not play because he suffered a left thumb sprain, per The Athletic's Law Murray.

Having played in 42 games this season, Kessler averaged 11.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.5 assists. He recorded 22 double-doubles so far, having grabbed 10 or more rebounds 30 times.

How Jazz played vs Clippers without Walker Kessler

Even with Walker Kessler out due to injury, the Utah Jazz fought hard against with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Jazz had a 95-86 lead after the first three quarters. However, the Clippers responded by outscoring Utah 34-21 in the fourth quarter and overtime period to complete the rally and come out with the 120-116 victory.

Lauri Markkanen and Kyle Filipowski led the way with 40 points and 16 rebounds combined on 16-of-28 shooting from the field and 5-of-12 from beyond the arc. John Collins finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, Isaiah Collier put up 16 points and eight assists, while Keyonte George provided 13 points and nine assists.

This marked the 12th game this season that the Jazz were without Kessler's services. They have a 2-10 record without him, showing his importance on the defensive side of the ball as one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA.

Utah has a 13-41 record on the season, currently second-to-last in the Western Conference standings. They are 9.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers and 11 games behind the San Antonio Spurs.

The Jazz will rest as they enter the NBA All Star break. They will resume play on Feb. 21 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.