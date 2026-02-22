It's been a rough season for the Sacramento Kings, even by their standards.

With Saturday's 139-122 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Kings have gone winless in their last 16 games, spanning over a month. And Charles Barkley, ever to speak his mind, certainly wasn't going to hold back when criticizing Sacramento for its horrendous play, whether it was 15 or 16 straight.

“You can’t play 15 good teams in a row… Come on, man,” Barkley said on ‘Inside the NBA', via ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. “These teams out here doing Harlem Globetrotter stuff (against them). Come on, man. These guys out here doing Globetrotter stuff.”

It's certainly true that the Kings have not played 15 — or now 16 — good teams in a row. In fact, before its losses to the Spurs and Orlando Magic, Sacramento played the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, both of whom are much closer to competing for the first overall pick than a playoff spot. The result, despite Utah and New Orleans having the third and second-worst records in the Western Conference, respectively, was a pair of blowouts.

On Feb. 9, the Pelicans thrashed the Kings 120-94. Two days later, Sacramento similarly lost 121-93 to the Jazz. During the course of this losing streak, the Kings have not played any team more than once, meaning they have lost to over half of the NBA in a little over a month.

Of course, that is acceptable for Sacramento, which has its own first-round draft pick this year. If it did not, losing three players to season-ending surgery — Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and De'Andre Hunter — in the past few weeks would be the absolute worst news possible. But for the Kings, it only further cements that they will have among the best odds in the NBA draft lottery.

The Kings, who recently set a new record for the longest losing streak in franchise history, could keep adding to it Monday evening when they play the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a five-game road trip.