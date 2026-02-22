The NBA Slam Dunk Contest has been begging for a superstar savior for years. Well, the basketball gods might have finally answered in the form of a 7-foot-4 “Alien.”

Following another jaw-dropping performance, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama sent social media into a frenzy by declaring that he will “be in the dunk contest one day.”

Victor Wembanyama says he’ll “be in the dunk contest one day.” We’ve heard a lot of stars say this over the years. None have done it. We’ll see if Wemby is honest. pic.twitter.com/p2c8tksKPi — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) February 22, 2026

It is the kind of quote that usually comes with a heavy dose of skepticism. Stars like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have teased fans with similar promises for over a decade without ever actually participating, but with Wembanyama, the hype feels a bit more real.

The declaration came on the heels of a dominant display against the Sacramento Kings. The French phenom was a walking highlight reel, racking up 28 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks in a 139-122 victory. At one point, Wembanyama uncorked a one-handed flush that looked like it belonged in a video game, leaving the Kings' interior defense looking like statues.

His length and coordination make the impossible look routine. We aren't just talking about rim-grazers; we are talking about a man who can practically place the ball in the hoop while barely leaving the floor. If he actually follows through on his promise, it would immediately become the most anticipated event in All-Star Weekend history.

For now, the Spurs are just happy to watch him dismantle the rest of the league. While the Dunk Contest is a dream for the fans, his current reality is a nightmare for opposing coaches. Whether he’s swatting shots into the third row or throwing down posters, Wembanyama is the show.