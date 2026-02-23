The Golden State Warriors got back into the win column on Sunday afternoon with an impressive win over the Denver Nuggets at home. Despite trailing for a good chunk of the second half, the Warriors were able to turn up the heat late, ultimately cruising to a 128-117 victory despite Stephen Curry being out of the lineup.

Recently, ESPN personality Kendrick Perkins raised eyebrows during his appearance on the Road Trippin' podcast when he stated that the Warriors should throw in the towel on 2025-26 and shut Curry down for the rest of the season, with Draymond Green's lack of production in a recent game against the Boston Celtics being a reason why.

Now, Green himself has responded to those comments on the Draymond Green Show, produced by Audacy.

“We played big fella, and we got them clips. So you know a bad game happens every now and then,” said Green. “…be careful listening to this stuff for the young kids out there that's trying to make it, because it's oftentimes a bunch of garbage… You know how it goes to have one bad game. I can promise you, Big Perk. I ain't worried where you was at at the end of yours.”

Article Continues Below

Indeed, Perkins put up many a bad game toward the end of his playing career. Meanwhile, Green has seen a steady dip in production over the last few seasons, but remains one of the smartest players in the game today, and the anchor of the Warriors' defense.

At this point, it's hard to envision the Warriors competing for anything meaningful this season even if Curry does come back fully healthy, as Jimmy Butler is already out for the rest of the season, and trade acquisition Kristaps Porzingis is already dealing with an illness.

However, at this point, it doesn't seem that the Warriors are seriously considering following Perkins' advice and shutting down their franchise leader.