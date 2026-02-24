Two of the NBA's top teams faced off on Monday as the Detroit Pistons hosted the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons are comfortably at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 42-13 record, including 21-6 at home. The Spurs, meanwhile, are in second place in the Western Conference with a 40-16 slate, including 18-10 on the road.

It was a tight battle from the onset. In the last minute of the first quarter, Pistons forward Tobias Harris made sure to remind everyone that they do not mess around in Motor City.

Harris dusted off Dylan Harper's defense on the break and went up for a vicious slam over Julian Champagnie, whipping the bench and the crowd into pandemonium.

No one expected, probably even Harris himself, that he was going to throw it down.

At 33 years old, Harris has lost some of his athleticism, but he has shown that his fearlessness remains intact.

Fans sure loved his poster dunk.

Harris has been a key piece in the Pistons' resurgence since joining in 2024. It is his second run in Detroit. He has provided veteran leadership and a steadying presence to help the development of the team's young core.

As of writing, the Pistons are only down by two points to the Spurs, 57-55, at halftime.