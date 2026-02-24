One of the moves the New York Knicks made at the NBA trade deadline was sending Guerschon Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Dalen Terry. The Knicks then flipped Terry to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jose Alvarado. It’s been a few weeks since the trade, but Guerschon Yabusele still has love for his former Knicks teammates.

Following the Knicks game against the Bulls on Sunday, Guerschon Yabusele caught up with a few of his Knicks teammates in Josh Hart, Ariel Hukporti, Jordan Clarkson, Mikal Bridges and Mohamed Diawara, and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson.

Yabusele also took to social media to repost the video circulating of him with his former teammates along with the caption, ‘my brothers,’ and pair of emojis.

Yabusele was widely regarding as a great free agent signing by the Knicks in the offseason, but he never was able to find consistent minutes in the rotation this season, and a trade always seemed likely.

Since the deal, he’s seen an uptick in his playing time and role with the Bulls. He’s appeared in seven games, including five starts, at a little over 25 minutes per game. He’s averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 43.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 72.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 16 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Yabusele began his NBA career with the Boston Celtics. He played two seasons with the Celtics before heading overseas. He would return to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2024-25 season.