Ahead of the Warriors Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Steve Kerr addressed how he believes Steph Curry and newly acquired star Jimmy Butler will fit alongside each other. The Warriors acquired Butler from the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and a protected first-round pick ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The addition of Butler surely gives the Warriors another scoring option that could more than compensate for the loss of Klay Thompson in free agency to the Dallas Mavericks. But, how will they play together and how will Kerr scheme the offense to maximize their skillsets?

“We'll keep it pretty simple,” Kerr said, “He's a great player. All great players…they figure out how to play with other great players, so I'm not too worried about him fitting in with his teammates. We just have to simplify the actions that we run [to] just make sure we're letting him settle in with a few different things that we run, with good spacing, and let him play basketball. And I don't think that will be too big of a challenge.”

Kerr continued his explanation of how he'll work Butler into the offense.

“ Who are we playing with him? He'll for sure play the non-Steph minutes, so we can run our offense through him when Steph's on the bench. But we've got a lot of candidates to, to put next to him and we've got to figure out those rotations. ”

The ongoing trade drama surrounding Jimmy Butler and his tense relationship with the Miami Heat doesn’t take away from his on-court skills. Despite playing just 25 games this season, he’s still putting up solid stats with 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

His numbers are bound to improve alongside Curry, whose shooting draws constant defensive attention. With Draymond Green running the offense, Butler is poised to excel off the ball and make a significant impact. While there's no set date on his debut, Steve Kerr provided a bit of clarity.

“ I hope so. I haven't talked to him, haven't talked to Rick we'll see. I'll know more later tonight.”