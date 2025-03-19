March Madness is exciting for all basketball fans, especially for Washington Wizards supporters this season. Duke star Cooper Flagg (ankle) is ready for the tournament after exiting the ACC Tournament Quarterfinal, so they'll get more chances to watch the future No. 1 NBA Draft pick.

However, Rutgers didn't qualify for the NCAA Tournament, which means fellow five-star freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey won't play. Harper will likely be the No. 2 pick, and Bailey could be No. 3 or 4. If the Wizards (15-52) maintain their spot as the second-worst team in the NBA to end the season, they'll have a 52.4 percent chance to land a top-four pick in the lottery and a 14 percent chance at No. 1, giving them the inside track to get one of those three players.

However, they'd also have 47.8 percent odds of dropping to Nos. 5 or 6 at that spot and a seven percent chance of falling to No. 7 if they finish third-worst. They're currently one game ahead of the Utah Jazz (15-54) and 1.5 games behind the Charlotte Hornets (17-51) ahead of their road date with the Jazz on Wednesday night.

In short, Washington fans must realize that the team could drop below the top three draft picks. Luckily, there are plenty of talented players to watch in March Madness that the Wizards could get both in the lottery and with their late first-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies, which they acquired in the Marcus Smart trade.

Lottery Targets:

G VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Edgecombe is known for his athleticism and was even called “the most explosive athlete in the draft,” via ESPN's Jeremy Woo. It's easy to see why when the 6-foot-5-inch, 180-pounder does LeBron James-like chase-down blocks.

We describe too many things as "elite", but when it comes to VJ Edgecombe's athleticism it is warranted. pic.twitter.com/EayNfgia6Z — Stone Hansen (@report_court) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edgecombe is averaging 15 points on 43.5 percent shooting (34.5 percent 3 PT) with 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and a team-high 2.1 steals in 32.5 minutes. The freshman can create off the dribble and shoot off the catch, which bodes well for his NBA future. He profiles as an Andrew Wiggins-type with the potential for more, as his 49 threes made are more than Bailey's 47, who's considered an elite scorer. He also has 32 dunks in 31 games.

Edgecombe's offensive versatility would allow Wizards head coach Brian Keefe to try him at multiple positions, and he could be another defensive nuisance like Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George.

No. 9 Baylor takes on No. 8 Mississippi State in the East Region's first round on Friday, which will be on CBS at 12:15 PM EST.

G Tre Johnson, Texas

Johnson has carried the Longhorns (19-15, 6-12 SEC) to the First Four, as his 19.8 points per game are 7.4 more than their second-highest scorer. The freshman sports a 56 true shooting percentage and possesses both shot-creating and catch-and-shoot abilities, similar to Edgecombe. He's not as explosive, but he has a higher three-point clip at 39.2 percent.

Johnson profiles as a Tyler Herro-type with a high floor, but a lower ceiling than the likes of Bailey. Still, the 6-foot-6-inch, 190-pounder could back up Jordan Poole at point guard or start as an off-ball wing if he performed well with the Wizards.

No. 11 Texas takes on No. 11 Xavier in the Midwest Region's First Four game on Wednesday, which will be on truTV at 9:10 PM EST.

C Derik Queen, Maryland

Queen-to-the-Wizards would be a fun storyline, as he's from Baltimore and led the Terrapins (25-8, 16-6 Big Ten) to their most conference wins since they joined the Big Ten in 2014. The 6-foot-10, 246-pound freshman is the best scoring big man in this class, as he leads Maryland with 16.3 points per game on 52.9 percent shooting while also averaging nine rebounds.

Queen didn't shoot many three-pointers in the regular season but made two of four attempts in a 31-point effort against Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinal on Saturday, which the Terps lost 81-80. If the Big Ten Freshman of the Year keeps drilling shots from downtown in March Madness, he'll be an irresistible three-level scorer at his size.

No. 4 Maryland faces No. 13 Grand Canyon in the West Region's first round on Friday at 4:35 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on TBS.

Non-lottery targets:

C Jhoni Broome, Auburn

Broome is a National Player of the Year semifinalist and led the Tigers (28-5, 15-3 SEC) to the top seed in the tournament. The 6-foot-10-inch, 240-pounder tops the team in average points (18.9), rebounds (10.6), assists (3.1), and blocks (2.3).

Broome's play style isn't ideal for the modern NBA, as he isn't an exceptional dribbler or shooter. However, the super senior's physicality could make him a good bench player who wears down opponents. He'd fit in nicely as an Alex Sarr backup on the Wizards, similar to Richaun Holmes.

No. 1 Auburn plays No. 16 Alabama State on Thursday in the South Region's first round at 2:50 PM EST. The game will be on CBS.

F Isaiah Evans, Duke

Evans would be a younger version of Corey Kispert on the Wizards. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound freshman is a reliable shooter for the Blue Devils (31-3, 19-1 ACC), as his 43.9 percent clip from deep leads their regular rotation players. Unlike Broome, he'd space the floor and provide off-ball offense.

No. 1 Duke will play American/Mount St. Mary's in the East Region's first round on Friday at 2:50 PM EST. The game will be on CBS.