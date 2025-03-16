With a loss to USC in the Big 10 Tournament, Rutgers is putting an end to one of its most iconic basketball seasons in program history. In doing so, the school decision likely ends the collegiate careers of star freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, who are projected to enter the 2025 NBA Draft.

Following the USC loss, Rutgers has decided to opt out of any postseason tournament, per NJ Advance Media. The Scarlet Knights ended the year at 15-17, firmly out of reach of the NCAA Tournament.

With a losing record, Rutgers was unlikely to make a postseason tournament anyway. Should the Scarlet Knights be selected, they would be eligible to participate in either the College Basketball Crown or NIT. However, neither seems likely given their record.

While yet to officially declare, Harper and Bailey are expected to be consensus top-five picks of the 2025 NBA Draft. Harper, in particular, is viewed by most as the No. 2 overall prospect behind Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg. Yet, Harper also seemed the most uncertain about his future, saying he does not want to miss out on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play at Rutgers.

Harper's freshman season ends with 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29 games. Bailey ended the year with averages of 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 30 games.

Rutgers basketball stars Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey's 2025 NBA Draft profiles

Should they officially enter the draft in the coming months, the case for Harper and Bailey is already made. As the two highest-rated recruits in Rutgers basketball history, the freshmen duo delivered in their first — and likely only — season with the Scarlet Knights. Their success did not translate to wins, but both proved themselves as worthy investments to any struggling NBA team.

A lot can change during the NCAA Tournament, but Harper figures to enter June as the consensus top point guard of the draft. Currently, only Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis and Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears are expected to join him in the lottery.

Bailey is viewed as slightly more of a project than Harper but still seen as arguably the best pure scorer of the class. His length and shooting touch have some comparing him to Kevin Durant and Brandon Ingram. Bailey has previously admitted to modeling his game after Durant's.

Regardless of the upcoming lottery results, many mock drafts peg Harper and Bailey as the No. 2 and No. 3 selections, respectively. Barring an unforeseen turn of events, the superstar teammates have a great chance to become the two highest-drafted players in Rutgers basketball history. James Bailey currently owns the record as the No. 6 overall pick in 1979.