Washington Wizards big man Alex Sarr's rookie season was a mixed bag, from his rough Summer League campaign to winning Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors in December to missing all but two games in February with an ankle injury. However, the No. 2 overall pick was one of the best players in the 2024 draft class, even though NBA awards voters didn't give him credit.

Sarr was left off the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year ballot in favor of Stephon Castle, Zaccharie Risacher, and Jaylen Wells. Castle is the favorite to win, as he should be, via FOX Sports. The San Antonio Spurs guard led the class in total points (1,190) and steals (74) while ranking second in games played (81) and third in assists (332). However, Sarr had a case to be in the second or third slots.

The seven-footer was second in the class with 13 points and 1.5 blocks per game, as well as fifth with 6.5 rebounds. He's also the third-ever player to tally 800-plus, 150-plus assists, and 80-plus blocks before turning 20. The first two were LeBron James and Tracy McGrady.

Sarr's main weakness was shooting accuracy. The French international's 39.4 percent field goal clip (30.8 percent 3 PT) is below par for a center and ranked behind both Risacher (45.8 percent, 35.5 percent 3 PT) and Wells (42.5 percent, 35.2 percent 3 PT). His 27.1 minutes per game was second in the class only to teammate Bub Carrington (30), so he relied more on playing time than efficiency to inflate his numbers.

Still, Sarr deserves an All-Rookie First Team placement, which is given to the five best rookies in the league. The 19-year-old finished third in NBA.com's final rookie ladder and was labeled First Team-worthy by Steve Aschburner. His other selections were Castle, Risacher, Wells, and Kel'el Ware.

Who is Sarr's main competitor for First Team selection outside of the Rookie of the Year finalists?

Zach Edey could take Alex Sarr's spot

Edey is the likeliest candidate in the field to snag the fifth First Team slot, as the fellow big man was productive in his own right. The 7-foot-4-inch, 305-pounder averaged 9.2 points per game on 58 percent shooting (34.6 percent 3 PT) with 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 21.5 minutes. However, the three-point percentage is deceiving, as he took just 52 attempts all season, while Sarr took 341.

If Edey does get selected over Sarr, it'll be due to his shooting efficiency, rebounding, and only having 0.2 fewer blocks per game. However, the latter rookie deserves credit for producing with less talent around him. The Memphis Grizzlies have two-time All-Stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., while the Wizards' only former All-Star (Khris Middleton) is past his prime.

Additionally, Sarr is a more effective playmaker. The former Australian League player averaged 2.4 assists against 1.7 turnovers, while Edey posted one assist against 1.3 turnovers. Sarr showcased his ability to bring the ball up the court and space the floor, while Edey is more of a rim presence who occasionally ventures outside.

Unfortunately for Sarr, players on winning or playoff teams often get favored over those on lottery squads. That doesn't guarantee Edey placing over him, but it's another factor in the Purdue alum's favor. The Grizzlies are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Quarterfinals, while the Wizards finished 18-64.

Only time will tell if Sarr gets the credit he deserves, but he's proven that he's one of the most exciting young big men to watch in the NBA moving forward.