Two of the three lowest-seeded teams in the Eastern Conference collide on Saturday night when the Washington Wizards travel north to take on the Toronto Raptors. Neither team will be at full strength for the contest, with the Raptors dealing with a plethora of injuries and the Wizards still awaiting the return of star guard Jordan Poole. Having missed the past three games, Poole is questionable with an elbow injury. Here is everything we know about Jordan Poole's injury and his playing status against the Raptors.

Jordan Poole injury status vs. Raptors

Following a three-game absence, Poole is questionable to make his return against the Raptors. With the Wizards facing a back-to-back on the horizon, if Poole is to make his return, this game would be as good as any. However, his recent track record suggests it might be hard to feel confident in that happening until he is back on the court.

Despite the Wizards having nothing to play for at this point of the season, Poole has still played in 51 of the team's 61 games thus far — 83 percent. Before going down, he was enjoying a successful February, averaging 22.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the month. Of his 11 games in February, Poole twice eclipsed 40 points, including a career-high 45-point bomb against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 7.

During Poole's absence, the Wizards have actually managed to generate success. Washington is 2-1 in March during the three games they played without their leading scorer. Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George have all picked up the slack in his absence.

If Poole misses another game, he will join Malcolm Brogdon on the bench for the Wizards. However, for as injured as Washington is, the Raptors' absurd injury report is far worse. Toronto lists nine players on its injury report for the game — which is its second of a back-to-back — with seven already ruled out.

Wizards injury report

Saddiq Bey — OUT (Left knee surgery)

Malcolm Brogdon — OUT (Left ankle sprain)

Richaun Holmes — Questionable (Left knee contusion)

Colby Jones — OUT (Right Achilles tendinopathy)

Jaylen Martin — OUT (G-League, Two-way)

Jordan Poole — Questionable (Right elbow contusion)

JT Thor — OUT (G-League, Two-way)

Raptors injury report

Ochai Agbaji — OUT (Left ankle sprain)

Scottie Barnes — Questionable (Right hand contusion)

Chris Boucher — Questionable (Wisdom tooth extraction)

Ulrich Chomche — OUT (Partial right MCL tear)

Gradey Dick — OUT (Right knee bone bruise)

Brandon Ingram — OUT (Right ankle sprain)

Jonathan Mogbo — OUT (Nasal fracture)

Immanuel Quickley — OUT (Rest)

Ja'Kobe Walter — OUT (Right hip flexor)