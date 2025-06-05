The Washington Wizards weren't blessed with the same lottery luck in 2025 as they were last year, but the front office can't afford to lament over what could have been. Rather, they must utilize the No. 6 and No. 18 picks on June 25 to continue building their foundation of young talent.

That could mean standing pat and choosing players with both selections, or trading up/down. Rutgers wing Ace Bailey and Baylor wing VJ Edgecombe, for example, would each aid Washington's offense as explosive off-ball threats if developed properly. However, the Wizards would likely have to slide up to either No. 3 or No. 4 to acquire either one of them.

With that being said, who would be good options for the team either at No. 6 or in a trade-down scenario?

Stay at No. 6: G Tre Johnson, Texas

Jordan Poole had a career year as Washington's point guard this past season, averaging 20.5 points on 43.2 percent shooting (37.8 percent 3 PT) with 4.5 assists and three rebounds over 29.4 minutes. Those would be good numbers for Johnson to strive for one day, but he must first hone his facilitation skills. The 6-foot-5-inch, 190-pounder averaged 2.7 assists in 34.7 minutes for the Longhorns as a freshman, which ranked second on the team.

Johnson's calling card at the moment is his scoring, as he has the handle to create space and the shooting talent to finish a variety of looks, whether it be pull-up threes in transition or fadeaway midranges. The 19-year-old's off-ball movement also makes him one of the safest picks in the lottery, as he doesn't fall into the popular trap of ball-watching that can plague even seasoned NBA veterans.

Johnson averaged 19.9 points on 42.7 percent shooting (39.7 percent 3 PT), and his clip from downtown bested Duke star Cooper Flagg (38.5 percent), Rutgers star Dylan Harper (33.3 percent), Bailey (34.6 percent), and Edgecombe (34 percent), who were picked 1-4 in that order by NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor in Yahoo! Sports latest mock draft. That doesn't mean that the Texas native is better than those players, but it shows that his long-range prowess is at least on par, if not superior.

Johnson would fit right in with a young Wizards core that made NBA history this past year by having three rookies exceed 100 three-pointers made in one season. Veterans like Poole, Marcus Smart, and Khris Middleton would be ideal players for him to learn from as well, assuming they don't get traded this summer.

There's no doubt that Johnson would fill a void as Washington's potential point guard of the future, as Poole's contract expires in 2027 and he has a higher ceiling than Bub Carrington, who profiles as a potential borderline All-Star once he develops. Johnson, who's more dynamic on the ball, could reach 24-25 points per game in his prime. However, he must improve his defense and slashing to become an elite player.

As talented an offensive player as Tre Johnson is, his struggles to generate rim pressure and create downhill separation raise legitimate concerns about his potential as a true three-level scorer. Still, his development shoould benefiet from NBA floor spacing, adding muscle, and… pic.twitter.com/rquy5K8MWG — DraftDevotee | Quinn Fishburne (@DraftDevotee) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Those weaknesses are due to Johnson's lack of strength as well as aggressiveness defensively and going downhill, which can spell trouble for NBA guards. Still, he'd have plenty of time and reps to get better in those areas with Washington, and he's a no-brainer pick if he falls to No. 6.

Stay at No. 6: G Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

Fears would be the long-term version of Poole with the Wizards. The 18-year-old employs similar herky-jerky dribbling, quick acceleration, and change-of speed tricks that the former NBA champion uses to terrorize defenders.

However, Fears didn't shoot as well as Poole did from deep in college, as the former notched a 28.4 percent clip while the latter had a 37 percent mark over two seasons at Michigan. Fears could take a similar path at the next level if his shot develops well over time, as Poole shot just 27.9 percent from downtown as a rookie in 2019-20 before jumping to 35.1 the following season. He also recorded a career-best 37.8 percent mark on a career-high 9.1 attempts per game this past season.

With that being said, Fears still averaged 17.1 points on 43.4 percent shooting with 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a freshman for the Sooners, and showcased the ability to carry his team in the clutch. That was especially evident in their 67-59 loss to defending-champion UConn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, when he led the squad with 20 points and four assists.

Fears has the opposite issue of Johnson, as he must develop a better long-range shot to compliment his dynamic downhill game. The 6-foot-4-inch, 182-pounder also must improve his ball security, as he averaged 3.4 turnovers compared to Johnson's 1.8.

Still, Fears has the talent to become Washington's long-term playmaker, and he'd be a sensible selection if Bailey, Edgecombe, and Johnson are all off the board.

Trade down: G Egor Demin, BYU

This is where it gets tricky, as Demin could get picked anywhere from the lottery to No. 20. However, if the Wizards aren't in love with Johnson or Fears, they could trade down with a team that is and acquire more assets. For example, they could slide down to a double-digit pick, get Demin, and take another player with their No. 18 selection from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 6-foot-9-inch, 199-pound guard possesses a rare blend of size, playmaking, and defensive versatility. His shooting was problematic with the Cougars, as he notched just a 41.2 percent clip from the field, 27.3 percent from deep, and 69.5 percent from the charity stripe. However, he could be a special facilitator at the next level, as his 5.5 assists per game bested all other prospects mentioned so far. He also moves off of the ball and helps the offense avoid stagnation.

Having a primary playmaker also be a plus perimeter and help defender inside is a unique weapon for any team, and it could help Washington eventually gain a competitive edge as its core develops. Demin is only two inches shorter than 2023 NBA champion Nikola Jokic, who averaged 10.2 assists this season. He's unlikely to ever reach the best player in the world's level, but it's a reminder of what's possible when larger players can playmake.

Getting Demin on top of another player in a similar range and more assets would be hard to argue with as a value play for the Wizards.