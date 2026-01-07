The Washington Wizards have been playing some improved basketball as of late, still well below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference but finally resembling a competitive NBA team. Earlier this week, the Wizards were at the center of a trade rumor mill when it was reported that Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and the team were working together to find him a new team, with many pointing to Washington as a sensible trade partner.

Any trade for Young would almost certainly include sending CJ McCollum back to the Hawks, and on Wednesday, the team got an interesting injury update regarding the shooting guard's status for that night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“The Wizards say CJ McCollum, who has not missed a game all season, will miss tonight's game against the 76ers with right quad soreness,” reported ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel on X, formerly Twitter.

As Siegel pointed out, McCollum has not yet missed a game this season, so the timing of this injury is certainly interesting as the trade rumors continue to swirl around the franchise.

At this point, it's unclear what else beyond McCollum the Wizards might have to give up in order to acquire Young, who would help them accelerate their rebuild and give them the first true floor general they've had since John Wall left town.

In any case, the Wizards and 76ers are slated to tip off on Wednesday evening at 7:00 pm ET from Philadelphia, with McCollum not in action for that contest.