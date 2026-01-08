While former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas approves of the Trae Young trade, the franchise's 2010 first overall pick, John Wall, another memorable guard, will be honored. The Wizards will celebrate Wall's career by hosting a pop-up via and giving out bobbleheads of the five-time All-Star during an upcoming game.

The Wizards announced Wall's bobblehead night at Capital One Arena, per Athlon Sports' Joshua Valdez.

“Wall’s celebration will tip off on Tuesday, Jan. 27, when fans will have a chance to visit the “Wall of Fame” pop-up store located by section 118 in the Overtime Shop at Capital One Arena. T-shirts, jerseys and celebrating…”

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis discussed Wall's impact on the organization.

“From the moment John Wall joined our organization, he set the standard for what it means to represent the Wizards franchise—with integrity, competitiveness, and an unwavering commitment to his teammates, our fans, and the District,” Leonis said. “John's impact extends far beyond the stat sheet. He embraced D.C. as his home and gave back to the city with deep pride and purpose.

“Within our organization, he helped elevate everyone around him and left a lasting mark that will be felt for generations. We are incredibly grateful for his contributions and proud to celebrate an extraordinary career.”

Wall played nine of his 11 NBA season for Wizards, averaging 19.0 points on 43.3% shooting, 9.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game.

John Wall reveals what hurt most about Wizards trade

Former Wizards guard John Wall addressed his trade to the Rockets as a tough hurdle to jump for an NBA player who spent nine seasons playing for one team. Wall was 19 when his career started in the nation's capital, which made his trade to the Rockets all the more difficult to cope with as a seasoned veteran reluctantly entering a new chapter in his career, he said, via The Pivot.

“I'm like damn,” Wall said. “This is a city where I want to play for one team, win a championship here… DC is all I've known since a kid, to be raised here.”

The Wizards will celebrate Wall's career when they host the Trail Blazers on January 27.