Don't look now, but the vibes surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles have sneakily changed. Previous concerns about a repeat of the 2023-24 season have started to dissipate, as the defending champions embark on what actually appears to be a manageable path back to the Super Bowl.

AJ Brown is reportedly a welcome locker room presence, linebacker Nakobe Dean is returning to action and both right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive tackle Jalen Carter are seemingly trending in the right direction for Sunday's NFC Wild Card matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers. Those encouraging developments could obviously make a significant difference in the playoffs, but Philly will still need running back Saquon Barkley to produce.

The 2024-25 Offensive Player of the Year endured an inconsistent second season with the Eagles, struggling to gain much space behind a banged-up offensive line and losing the aura of invincibility that surrounded him last year. He is still a threat to erupt, though. Barkley has surpassed 120 rushing yards twice since Thanksgiving and scored in three consecutive weeks during December. He will also have some extra motivation for the Eagles' do-or-die showdown with the 49ers.

Barkley is amped up to face fellow star RB Christian McCaffrey, a man he has been compared to throughout his NFL career. Although they will not line up against each other in Lincoln Financial Field this weekend, their competitive rivalry is alive and well.

Dynamic between Eagles' Saquon Barkley and 49ers' Christian McCaffrey

“We shot a {Lowe's} commercial together this offseason. It always starts off cool, and then somehow, some way we were competing,” Barkley told reporters on Thursday, per 94WIP.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks. “One time at the Pro Bowl, it was Connect Four. I remember after the commercial, I'm on my phone, we're texting and we're going against each other in chess. I won by the way.

“So, any time you go against a guy who's such a great back and future Hall of Famer in my opinion, you definitely want to go out there and perform at a high level. I can't stop him, he can't stop me, but I'd be lying to you if I didn't say that you wanna go out there and win. Especially against a guy like that.”

Saquon Barkley has not been as impactful as Christian McCaffrey this season, but he boasts remarkable playoff credentials. Besides an underwhelming Super Bowl showing, the three-time Pro Bowler was magnificent last postseason. He totaled 499 rushing yards and five touchdowns in four games. The Eagles need him to recapture that same magic this year.

Despite a three-game swoon from Weeks 12-14 and ongoing concerns about the offensive play-calling, Philadelphia still has the pieces to win the NFC. Barkley could be the squad's biggest X-factor, however.

After sitting out the regular season finale versus the Washington Commanders, the 28-year-old should be rested for Sunday's Wild Card clash. He should also be incredibly fired up after he looks at No. 23 in white.