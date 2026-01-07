The Washington Wizards will be without Corey Kispert in their Wednesday night showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia due to “injury management,” according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Kispert had recently just returned to action after a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but missed another contest during the Wizards' Tuesday meeting with the Orlando Magic at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

With Kispert ruled out for the 76ers game, Washington will have to find a way to survive with a depleted lineup. Apart from the former Gonzaga Bulldogs star, the Wizards will be rolling without veterans CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton. Also not expected to suit up is forward Kyshawn George. Meanwhile, forward Cam Whitmore remains out.

The decision to sit Kispert for the second game in a row has expectedly prompted some fans to link that move to a rumored looming potential trade for Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young.

For what it's worth, Kispert signed a four-year, $54 million contract extension with the Wizards in 2024, a deal that comes with a club option worth $13.025 million for the 2028-29 NBA campaign. On the season, the 26-year-old forward is averaging 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 49.6 percent from the field.

The Wizards are entering the 76er game on a fairly solid form, having won three of their last four outings, including a 120-112 victory in the clash against the Magic.

However, they are still wallowing near the basement of the Eastern Conference standings with a 10-12 record. Only the 6-31 Indiana Pacers have a worse record than Washington in the East.