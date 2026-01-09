Travis Kelce is fueling retirement rumors, and as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end decides what his NFL future holds, he shared what plans he has for the offseason so far.

“Every season ends for me, I just put my feet up and I be a human, because I’ve been putting my body through the wringer for the love of it,” Travis told his older brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, on the January 7 episode of their New Heights podcast.

Travis added, “I do enjoy playing football and the physical aspect of it, I think there’s something about feeling the wear and tear of the football season, just getting ready for a game knowing your body’s f***ing beat down. I think there’s something to it, it makes you just feel like a mangy animal that’s out here just finding a way to survive.”

While the retirement rumors are still a hot topic, Travis shared that the Chiefs are aware of where he stands at the moment.

“[I’ll be] trying to figure out what I’m gonna do next in terms of my future in football,” he said. “I’ve talked to a few people in the facility already, having the exit meetings and everything, they know where I stand, at least right now. There’s a lot of love for the game that’s still there, and I don’t think I’ll ever lose that.”

It seems for Travis that his decision is still seemingly up in the air and that he is prioritizing his physicality to approach another season int he league.

“It’s a tough thing to navigate, but at the same time, I think if my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20, 21-week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat,” he said. “I think right now it’s just finding that answer and seeing how the body feels after this game and when it all settles down.”

Travis was drafted to the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The three-time Super Bowl champion ended the 2025-2026 season with 76 receptions for 851 yards and 5 touchdowns, averaging 11.2 yards per catch over 17 games played. While he is still ranked high for NFL tight ends, his stats have decreased in recent years as in 2022, his was a highlight year for the veteran tight end, he finished with 110 catches, 1,338 yards, 12 TDs, and a Super Bowl win.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

While Travis did not mention he and Taylor Swift's rumored summer wedding during the podcast episode, the couple, who have been dating for two years, will be reportedly be getting married over the summer. According to Harper's Bazaar, the couple will say “I do” on Saturday, June 13, 2026 which is a nod to the singer's favorite number “13” in reference to her birthday, December 13.

The couple announced their engagement — and broke Instagram for a bit — back in August.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read on their joint Instagram post.