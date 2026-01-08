The stakes have never been higher around Beale Street or Bourbon Street-based basketball. EVP Zach Kleiman's Memphis Grizzlies have started another new season poorly; Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are failing to launch their respective redemption tours. The same goes for Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans. After a few years defined by suspensions, injury setbacks, and uncharacteristic silence in the postseason, the roar needs to return to the FedEx Forum and Smoothie King Center soon.

Thankfully, both organization knows this season is a proving ground, an audition, and a survival test rolled into one. The Grizzlies also know that CJ McCollum has been a dream-killer for a decade. Best way to not get burned? Get the NBPA President in a Beale Street blue uniform. The Pelicans could use this opportunity to get out of the Zion Williamson business with a decent return.

Now that the trade framework has been announced, there is little time to expand it. Zach Kleiman and Joe Dumars need to get on the phone quickly. This four-team deal helps the Grizzlies while getting Zion Williamson away from the New Orleans Pelicans as well.

Atlanta Hawks Incoming: Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, second-round picks Starting Five: Dyson Daniels, Nickiel Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, Williamson, Kristaps Porzingis



The Hawks can avoid the aging CJ McCollum conundrum, pivoting to a higher-ceiling gamble on Zion Williamson. All it costs is an All-Star that was leaving anyway and a first-round pick that feels like paying the Pelicans 80% return on their own money. Atlanta keeps the best 2026 pick (originally owned by the Pelicans) and sends the other back to New Orleans. Jose Alvarado helps fill the ball-handling void, boosting a bench unit led by Onyeka Okongwu, Vit Krejci, and Luke Kennard. Rookie Asa Newell gets to develop with Williamson and Johnson, giving Atlanta a great frontcourt of the future.

Memphis Grizzlies Incoming: Corey Kispert, CJ McCollum, three second-round picks (via WAS) Starting Five: Ja Morant, Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey



EVP/GM Zach Kleiman flips Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a banged-up Brandon Clarke, the all but forgotten GG Jackson, and two first-round picks for two absolutely solid, consistent contributors. The Orlando Magic had to send a first-round pick to Memphis in the Desmond Bane deal to shed Caldwell-Pope's contract, so this is net-neutral in the grand scheme of things for the Grizzlies. McCollum's contract coming off the books increases the offseason flexibility.

Wells, Coward, Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey give Tuomas Iisalo a spine of All-NBA defenders. McCollum and Ja Morant's defensive deficiencies would be largely negated. Santi Aldama, Ty Jerome, and Cam Spencer space the floor and allow for matchup-seeking, versatile lineups. Vince Williams Jr. would be fighting for minutes. Someone would get squeezed out completely. However, the Grizzlies also would not be hard-capped; they'd even have enough left-over salary to make another All-Star move and avoid the luxury tax.

Article Continues Below

New Orleans Pelicans Incoming: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Clarke, 2026 first-round pick (via ATL) Starting Five: Dejounte Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Clarke, Trey Murphy III, Derik Queen



The Pelicans are not forced to attach a future first-round pick to Zion Williamson, whose value has tanked per multiple reports. Two serviceable veterans who upgrade the roster and a 2026 first-round pick is likely the best offer coming in before the NBA trade deadline. Alvardo was leaving soon as an unrestricted free agent.

Assuming Dejounte Murray is healthy soon, the Pelicans would then look to move Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney for another big All-Star contract like Lauri Markkanen. Jeremiah Fears, struggling against the proverbial rookie wall, would move to the bench to fill out the point guard rotation. Saddiq Bey and Yves Missi can play mix and match with Trey Murphy III as Queen grows into an All-Star role.

Washington Wizards Incoming: Trae Young, GG Jackson, 2027 first-round pick (via MEM) Starting Five: Young, Tre Johnson, Kris Middleton, Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr



Trae Young wants to lead the very young Wizards for the next few years, and it's hard to attract free agents to the nation's capital. They can stand pat and get everything they want, but why not more? The Wizards started the season holding 10 first-round picks through 2032. They also have 17 second-rounders, so they can afford to part ways with a few to facilitate this deal. They'd gain another young prospect and a first-round pick.

Bilal Coulibaly is a great understudy for Young. Johnson should find a lot more freedom, opportunity, and positive stats getting assisted by Young. Middleton comes off the books this summer, so Cam Whitmore steps into the starting lineup after the All-Star break. Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Tristan Vukcevic, GG Jackson, and two-way standout Will Riley can learn from their mistakes together as a second unit. This summer, the front office would have about $100 million on the books, $60 million below the salary cap, and approximately $100 million under the luxury tax line.