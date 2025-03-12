The Washington Wizards looked like one of the worst teams ever after two 16-game losing streaks, including a winless November. However, the new-look Wizards (13-51) are 3-3 in March and 4-4 with Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart in the lineup.

That's why Washington raised two spots to No. 28 in Monday's NBA power rankings before their last two losses, via NBA.com's John Schumann.

“Through January, the Wizards had been outscored by 15.2 points per game, the worst point differential in NBA history. But they’ve climbed to minus-12.0 (fourth worst) over their 15 games since Feb. 1, having seen improvement on both ends of the floor,” he said. “Khris Middleton’s numbers (12.3 points and 4.1 assists per game, 45% shooting) aren’t particularly noteworthy, but since he started playing after the All-Star break, the Wizards have been 23.3 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor (plus-9.5) than with him off the floor (minus-13.8).”

The Wizards have seven wins in their last 17 games and had just six in their previous 47. They're now ranked above the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz, who they beat 113-100 on March 1 and 125-122 on March 5, respectively. They also swept the Hornets (16-48) 4-0 in the season series.

Middleton and Smart, the latter of whom is averaging 10.4 points on 48.3 percent shooting with 2.4 assists and one steal across 19.3 minutes per game with Washington, have meshed better with the team than Kyle Kuzma did. The Wizards, of course, swapped Kuzma and Middleton in a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 5. They also got Smart from the Memphis Grizzlies for a package including Marvin Bagley III and Johnny Davis.

Smart averages more points and minutes than Bagley and Davis (7.3, 15.8) did combined for Washington this season, so he's a clear upgrade. Meanwhile, Kuzma averaged 15.2 points on just 42 percent shooting, with 14.2 attempts per game. Middleton is averaging 11.8 points on a 43.8 percent clip with just 9.1 shots, so he's been slightly more efficient while giving more opportunity for the young core to score.

The best part is that the Wizards are still 1.5 games ahead of the Jazz (15-50) for the NBA's worst record despite their improvement. While the bottom three teams have the same odds to land any top-four draft pick in the lottery, the squad in dead last can't fall below the No. 5 selection, via Tankathon.

The key for Washington going forward is to maintain that spot while the young players develop and keep the games competitive.

Wizards drop two straight after 4-2 run

Washington snapped its six-game losing streak with a 107-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 24, which started a 4-2 stretch that culminated in its 118-117 win vs. the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. However, it then rested Middleton (bilateral ankle management) and Smart (right index finger injury management) on Monday, leading to a 119-104 loss to the Raptors (22-43). Resurging big man Richaun Holmes (7.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG) also sat with a left knee contusion, and Bilal Coulibaly exited after eight minutes with a right hip contusion.

The Wizards then traveled for a road date with the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and lost 123-103. Coulibaly sat due to the injury, but Bub Carrington notched 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3 PT), three rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes off the bench, while Kyshawn George had 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3 PT) with five rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block. The latter rookie also had five blocks on Monday.

Furthermore, Alex Sarr had 16 points (5-19 FG, 2-7 3 PT) with 11 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists on Monday as well as 16 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3 PT) with 14 rebounds, three assists, and one block on Saturday. The No. 2 overall pick added 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3 PT) with five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal vs. Utah.

Washington's rookie class making a consistent impact is the team's most important development recently, as this season is primarily about that along with Coulibaly's growth. The second-year guard also shined before getting hurt, tallying 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3 PT) with 10 rebounds, four assists, and four steals on Saturday and 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3 PT) with five rebounds, two assists, and one steal against the Nets.

While the Wizards suffered through a torturous first half of the campaign, that struggle is already paying off. The young players now have the right veterans around to help them grow, and they're finally winning in bunches.

Next up on this road trip is another matchup with the Pistons (37-29) on Thursday before facing the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, and the Jazz on March 19. Detroit, Denver (42-23), and Portland (28-38) will all be tough to beat, but a win against Utah would give Washington its second season sweep. Ditto for the Nuggets, who it upset 122-113 on Dec. 7.