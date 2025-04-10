The Washington Wizards dropped their fourth straight game Wednesday night, falling 122-103 to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. The loss moved Washington to 17-63 on the season, tying the Utah Jazz for the worst record in the NBA.

Despite the team’s struggles, rookie forward Alex Sarr delivered a performance that added to his growing Rookie of the Year résumé. Sarr finished with 12 points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block, reaching a historic milestone in the process. According to StatMuse, Sarr became the youngest player in league history to record at least 100 blocks and 100 made three-pointers in a single season.

Alex Sarr’s late-season surge bolsters Rookie of the Year campaign amid Wizards’ struggles

Sarr, 19, has appeared in 65 games this season for the Wizards, averaging 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. He is shooting 39.7% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc. Over his last 10 contests, Sarr has increased his output to 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game, while maintaining a 39.6% shooting percentage.

Washington has endured a difficult campaign marked by injuries and inconsistency, but Sarr’s steady development has provided one of the few bright spots. His versatility and two-way impact have garnered attention across the league, with his Rookie of the Year odds recently improving to +3500 on Polymarket Sports.

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle remains the current frontrunner for the award, having averaged 14.6 points, four assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 28.3% from three across 79 games.

The Wizards will conclude their season with a two-game road trip, facing the Chicago Bulls (37-43) on Friday and the Miami Heat (36-44) on Sunday. Both opponents remain in the mix for Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament spots, adding stakes to Washington’s final games.

For Sarr, the closing stretch represents a final opportunity to build on his historic rookie campaign and potentially narrow the gap in the Rookie of the Year race. While the Wizards' overall results have been underwhelming, Sarr’s emergence offers hope for the franchise’s long-term outlook.