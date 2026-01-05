The Washington Wizards have been playing better basketball as of late; heading into their Sunday night clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they've won four of their past five games, including a huge win over a team with a winning record in the Toronto Raptors. While they were humbled by the Timberwolves this weekend in a 141-115 defeat, the Wizards are at least figuring something out or regaining their mojo — with Alex Sarr refusing to back down from any challenge.

The Wizards did have a hard time containing Anthony Edwards, who scored 35 points to lead the way for the Timberwolves. Edwards was back to playing with his customary joy, which was seen in the energy he carried himself with on the court. He was talking trash and taunting his opponents; on one such play, he made a looping floater over Sarr and proceeded to taunt him with a pointing gesture, as if he was befuddled as to why the Wizards center was even contesting the shot in the first place.

Sarr, however, did not take that lying down. In transition shortly after Edwards' taunt, the Wizards center went up for a Statue of Liberty jam that the Timberwolves guard decided not to jump up for — leading to a retaliatory gesture from Sarr.

Anthony Edwards floats it up and in over Alex Starr and points right at him 🫵 *30 seconds later* Alex Sarr slams down a transition dunk and points right back at Ant 🫵 😅😅😅 (h/t @chasedcsports)pic.twitter.com/TkuRsi6NRq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 5, 2026

Wizards' young core needs time to marinate

The Wizards are a good few years away from contention, as it doesn't seem as though they have a foundational ballhandling star in the making that could lead to a rapid ascent similar to the one the Detroit Pistons have gone through over the past year or so.

But that is not to say that Washington doesn't have quality pieces on the roster to build around. Sarr is a floor-spacing rim protector whom every team would want, while the likes of Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, and Bub Carrington have shown promise as well. Patience is simply required for Wizards fans as they await their team's return to winning ways.