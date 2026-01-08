Russell Wilson isn’t ready to hang up the cleats just yet. Despite a rocky 2025 season with the New York Giants that saw him benched after just three starts, the veteran quarterback is doubling down on his NFL future.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Wilson made it crystal clear that retirement isn't on the table, delivering a defiant message to anyone doubting his ability to still spin it at an elite level.

“Yeah, I’m not blinking,” Wilson said. “I know what I’m capable of. I think I showed that in Dallas.”

Article Continues Below

Wilson is referring to his lone bright spot of the 2025 campaign, a Week 2 shootout against the Dallas Cowboys. Even in a heartbreaking 40-37 loss, the 37-year-old looked like his vintage self, torching the Cowboys' secondary for a massive 450 passing yards and three touchdowns on 30-of-41 completions. It was a flash of the “Let Russ Cook” days that fans haven't seen consistently in years.

However, that performance was sandwiched between struggles against the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs, eventually leading the Giants to hand the keys over to rookie Jaxson Dart. Wilson also revealed this week that he was battling a Grade 2 hamstring tear during that stretch, adding another layer of “what if” to his short stint in the Big Apple.

To prove he means business about 2026, Wilson is making moves off the field, too. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the nine-time Pro Bowler has switched representation, hiring super-agent David Mulugheta of Athletes First. It’s a clear signal that Wilson plans to be aggressive in free agency, looking for a team willing to give him another shot at QB1.