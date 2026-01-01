The Washington Wizards finished 2025 on a high note with a dramatic 114-113 win versus the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, thanks to a last-second heroics from guard CJ McCollum. With one second remaining, McCollum drove down the court after a defensive rebound, crossed over Myles Turner, and hit a pull-up baseline jumper over AJ Green to nail down the win. The shot brought to a close McCollum’s 18-point night and pushed him past 16,000 career points.

CJ MCCOLLUM WINS IT FOR THE WIZARDS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9JkqN9VwJ0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

Washington counted on contributions from several players. Alex Sarr recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks, while Bub Carrington also scored 20, including three consecutive triples early in the fourth quarter to give the Wizards a 99-91 lead. Justin Champagnie came off the bench to add 12 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, helping Washington overcome a late Milwaukee rally.

Wizards rookie Tre Johnson and AJ Johnson were leading lights in the first half. Tre set a franchise record by hitting his first four three-pointers, marking nine consecutive triples as a rookie and surpassing Kelly Oubre Jr.’s 2015 mark. Meanwhile, AJ, playing against his former team, contributed two threes in the second quarter. Combined, the Johnsons scored 22 points to help Washington take a 65-62 lead at halftime.

The Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 33 points and 13 rebounds, kept the game close. Milwaukee shot 41.1% from the field and made 16 of 39 three-pointers. Kevin Porter Jr. chipped in 19 points, and Ryan Rollins 16 for the Bucks. After trailing 99-91 early in the fourth, Milwaukee mounted a late comeback, with Antetokounmpo and Rollins tying the game at 110-110 with just over two minutes left. The Bucks temporarily took a 113-110 lead with 33 seconds remaining before McCollum scored the final four points for the Wizards.

Milwaukee struggled from the bench, being outscored 52-23, with only Bobby Portis reaching double figures with 13 points. Washington’s reserves, on the other hand, were crucial, with Carrington and Champagnie combining for 32 points and shooting 50% from three.

The Wizards’ win over the Bucks was their second victory against the Milwaukee this season. With the victory, Washington enters 2026 on a high note and will look to continue momentum at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.