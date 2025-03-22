Jordan Poole has quietly become one of the NBA's most improved players in his second campaign with the Washington Wizards. The former NBA champion became only the fourth-ever Wizard to hit 200 three-pointers in a season during their 120-105 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, just one year after being benched.

Poole attributed his success from deep to offseason preparation and head coach Brian Keefe giving him a bigger role on offense/

Jordan Poole became only the fourth-ever Wizard to pass 200 three-pointers made in a season tonight. He told me that his success from deep is thanks to his preparation over the offseason and coach BK giving him the keys on offense. pic.twitter.com/o25e9R3gIA — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“A lot of work goes into the offseason. I think I also knew what to expect after talking to BK coming into the summer, knowing what to prepare for, knowing how to work, knowing what type of shots I would get,” the 25-year-old explained. “I think it's a big part of my game. I've had a good season from the arc for sure.”

Poole now has 203 threes made ahead of the Wizards' road clash with the New York Knicks on Saturday night, and he's well on pace to break his career-high mark of 214 from 2022-23, his last season with the Golden State Warriors. The Michigan alum now joins Gilbert Arenas, Bradley Beal, and Davis Bertans in Washington's 200 club. With 13 games left, he could catch Beal's record of 223, as he averages 3.4 threes made per contest.

Poole's accomplishment is another testament to his growth after a rocky start with the Wizards last season. The Milwaukee native's 37.2 percent clip from deep this season is a 4.6 percent improvement over last year despite averaging two more attempts per game. That's a sign of better shot selection, as he often settled for heavily contested looks or threes from far beyond the arc in 2023-24.

The best part about Poole's career year for Washington is that it's contagious.

Alex Sarr makes late Rookie of the Year push with Wizards

Sarr registered another quality performance against the Magic, scoring 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3 PT) with 10 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes. The No. 2 overall pick is having his best month yet, averaging 17.1 points on 40.9 percent shooting (39.4 percent 3 PT) with 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks. His 12.8 points per game on the season trails only San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (14) among rookies.

Sarr was asked if he's felt a shift in his game since returning from an ankle injury that held him out for all but two games in February.

Alex Sarr on his hot streak since coming back from injury: “I wouldn’t call it a big change. I feel like I’m just getting more experienced…I’m getting way better.” pic.twitter.com/HRFCz7qlKt — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I wouldn't call it a big change,” the seven-footer said. “I feel like it's maybe just having more experience as I get more games under my belt, and just kind of knowing the game a little better.”

Sarr's numbers have improved throughout the season, as he shot just 29.7 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from long range in October, along with a 24.6 percent three-point clip in November. His latter stat shot up to a 45.5 percent mark when he won Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors in December but plunged to 28.6 percent in January.

Keefe was asked pre-game if Sarr's three-point shooting was ahead of where he thought it'd be at this point.

“To be honest with you, I haven't thought about that. That hasn't even been something that's come across my radar,” the first-year head coach admitted. “I like the shots he's taken, that's the most important thing is the quality of looks…The work he's put in, that's what I care about the most. He puts in a tremendous amount of work…That's the stuff that's the most important. Getting his routine, getting his structure, building on his habits every day. That stuff's been tremendous all year.”

Sarr lost Rookie of the Year momentum after the injury but got back to fifth place in the last NBA Rookie Ladder, via NBA.com. The French international could rise again with a standout performance at Madison Square Garden.

Finally, fellow rookie AJ Johnson had a career-high 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3 PT) with three assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes vs. Orlando. The No. 23 overall pick has spent time both in the NBA and the G League since the Wizards traded for him at the deadline, but he's already coming into his own after playing just 45 total minutes with the Milwaukee Bucks before the deal.

“Still learning him for sure. We're really happy with what he's doing,” Keefe said post-game. “You can see his ability to attack the rim, make reads, his athleticism, his speed. But again, he's an improving younger player who's still growing on the job. But we like what we see, and he's one of those guys who just loves the game. When you love the game, you can get better quicker.”

Between Poole's historic season and the rookies' development, Washington fans have plenty to be excited about before they find out what lottery pick the team will get on May 12.