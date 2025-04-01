The 2024-25 chapter in the Washington Wizards' rebuild could be called “Jordan Poole: Unleashed.” While the development of their young core is the most important storyline for the future, Poole's growth this season has reached historic heights.

The former NBA champion described how he's changed since his arrival in Washington last season after breaking the franchise single-season made three-point record on Monday night.

With Jordan Poole breaking the Wizards’ single-season three-point record tonight, I asked how he’s changed since he got to DC last year. He mentioned how he’s more comfortable in the environment at this point, as he’s not the type to open up right away. Also credited Coach BK. pic.twitter.com/kvusPAbeoj — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“In general, I'm definitely more settled. Just being in the city, being around the people in the organization, getting more comfortable,” he said. “I'm a pretty unique person, so I'm not the type to just open up right away. But I think now, just kind of the interactions that I have with my teammates, the coaching staff, the employee staff…It's just a lot more connected.”

Poole had a rocky start to his Wizards tenure after the team acquired him from the Golden State Warriors on July 6, 2023. The Michigan alum averaged just 15.6 points on 40 percent shooting (30.3 percent 3 PT) while struggling with shot selection and defense. However, the tide shifted when then-interim head coach Brian Keefe benched him in January 2024.

Poole immediately improved after that, notching 20.5 points and 4.3 assists on better efficiency in 12 games as a reserve. The 2019 No. 28 overall pick then re-entered the starting lineup after fellow guard Tyus Jones got hurt, and it's been smooth sailing since.

Fast forward to now, and Poole owns Washington's single-season three-point record with a career-high 228 and counting. The 25-year-old passed Bradley Beal's mark of 223 from the 2016-17 season during Monday's 120-94 loss to the Miami Heat.

“It feels more natural, which I'm okay with, just because D.C. as a city is the same way,” he continued. “They don't open [their] arms and welcome you right away, they're like, ‘Alright, let's see who he is, what he does. He has to give us a reason to cheer for him.' I think that this year I was able to do that.”

Poole's description of the District is accurate, as its sports fans are jaded due to the pain they've been through. The only championships that the local NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, and WNBA teams have won in the 21st century are the Washington Capitals' 2018 title as well as the Washington Nationals' and Mystics' titles in 2019. Meanwhile, the Wizards haven't won it all since 1978.

Poole has now established himself as a positive presence in the city's sports landscape, and he gives Keefe credit for helping that happen.

“In terms of my game, I told Coach BK that this doesn't happen if he doesn't put me in a position to play my game. I think that was a big, big, big thing last year,” he continued. “That took a lot of people to kind of understand. It ended up coming out later in the season, but during the season, it was kind of like, ‘Why isn't he playing up to his level?'…I think from the start of the season I've been in a position where I'm playing my true position, getting guys involved, playing my game.”

“We have a nice continuity in general when it comes to our offense, so it's just been pretty natural. I think this is definitely the version that is most comfortable and most settled when I get going.”

Wizards' Tristan Vukevic learns from Bam Adebayo

Meanwhile, Washington's 2023 second-round pick Tristan Vukcevic continues to come into his own. The 22-year-old led the team's bench with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3 PT) in 22 minutes against Miami while adding four rebounds and one assist. He's now averaging 11.3 points on 45.5 percent shooting in March after returning from an injury in December.

Vukcevic said post-game that part of what helps him improve is learning from the best, such as Heat (34-41) big man Bam Adebayo.

Tristan Vukcevic said after last night’s Heat matchup that he always files away what he observes from elite big men like Bam Adebayo. He specifically pointed out Bam’s pump fakes and patience with the ball inside as qualities he’s learned from the Olympian. pic.twitter.com/1FJd2DafxR — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Yeah, of course. Every All-Star or big player, especially the big men, having the same position,” the 6-foot-10-inch 220-pounder said. “I mean, I'm not like in the game looking how to get better. I have a memory, and I'll go home and think about it, watch film the next day with the coaches. I don't wanna copy anyone, I wanna be my own player, be myself. But there's definitely always something you can take from each player.”

Adebayo, a three-time All-Star, dominated with 28 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3 PT) with 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes against the Wizards (16-59). While no team enjoys an opposing player imposing their will, the bright side is that Vukcevic got to observe him up close as he tries to secure a long-term backup role in Washington.

“Just his pump fakes…How when he gets a bump off in the paint, he's not rushing into his shot,” he mentioned as Adebayo's best qualities. “He takes his time, and that's a big thing.”

With seven games left, Vukcevic is one of several young players who can use the remaining reps to keep establishing himself ahead of a likely transformative offseason for the franchise as it awaits the possibility of drafting Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, or Ace Bailey.

Up next for the Wizards are home dates with the Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.