Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry have had a connection in the league because of their time together with the Golden State Warriors, and that may have led them to have a connection with cats. Poole has built a secret Cat Club in the NBA and mentioned that he may have something to do with Curry owning one as well.

“I may or may not have convinced Steph to get a cat,” Poole said via Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

“A lot of guys are dog people, but just the energy [and] the way I talk about them, the pictures and videos and stuff that I show them, it just gives them a little bit more interest,” Poole continued. “So I give them a different perspective. Maybe they’re not as much maintenance, but they’re still a really dope companion and friend to have. You don’t have to really take them out three or four times a day. You can still get your rest. Normally [my peers] like to explore it. I’ve had a lot of friends and teammates who are also cat people.”

There are several players in the league that have cats, and it seems like Poole wants to build the cat club into something bigger than it already is.

“There are a lot of people in the league, I think, who have pets and have cats. It’s just, you know, I don’t think we go out of our way to express the fact that we have cats,” Poole said. “It’s sort of a cool community. Like a cool cat community. We just kind of keep it in-house. You’ve got to knock a couple times for us to let you in. Secret code.”

Jordan Poole thinks he is an All-Star

Outside of Jordan Poole's love for cats, he also thinks that he deserves to be an All-Star this season.

“I think I'm definitely an All-Star,” Poole said per Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. “I play at an All-Star level. A lot of it can be political and situational. But performance-wise, I think that I'm an All-Star.”

Poole is averaging 21.2 points per game and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 40% from three, but the Wizards have one of the worst records in the league. He may have a case, but for reserves, coaches usually look at how the player is impacting the team's record as well.

The Wizards are still in their rebuilding phase, but there have been some positive signs from this young team that should give fans hope for the future.