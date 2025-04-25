The Milwaukee Bucks made one of the more surprising moves ahead of the 2024-25 trade deadline by sending longtime forward Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. While the trade raised eyebrows around the league, new reporting from NBA insider Brett Siegel has shed light on how Giannis Antetokounmpo truly felt about the decision.

According to Siegel’s report, Antetokounmpo approved of the Middleton-Kuzma trade, but sources suggest it was not a move he expected the team to actually make. The two-time MVP shared a close relationship with Middleton, whom many around the NBA described as “family” to Giannis. That personal connection played a significant role in his reaction.

Siegel reports that Antetokounmpo’s approval of the trade has been described internally as an acknowledgment of the “inevitable.” While Giannis ultimately sided with the front office and general manager Jon Horst on the direction of the team, league sources told ClutchPoints that if the final decision were left to him, the trade may not have gone through in its current form.

Giannis Antetokounmpo backed Bucks' front office on Khris Middleton trade, but playoff results will test the decision

Despite the emotional weight of parting ways with Middleton, there is no reported friction between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ leadership. The relationship between the franchise cornerstone and the front office remains strong, according to those familiar with the situation.

Siegel also noted that while Antetokounmpo is not given full control over roster decisions, Horst and the Bucks’ executive team routinely consult with him on significant organizational moves. A similar example came in 2023, when Antetokounmpo advocated for retaining then-head coach Mike Budenholzer. Despite his input, ownership ultimately chose to move in a new direction.

The Bucks now face pressure to deliver results in the postseason, entering Game 3 of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers down 0-2. Milwaukee was eliminated by Indiana in the first round of last year’s playoffs as well, making this matchup a critical test for the franchise’s current core.

Kuzma, who arrived in Milwaukee as part of the deadline deal, struggled in Game 1 with no points or stats other than two fouls in 22 minutes. He rebounded in Game 2, finishing with 12 points, three rebounds, and one assist while shooting 5-for-10 from the field. His ability to fill Middleton’s former role on both ends of the floor will remain a key storyline as the series continues.

While Middleton was a core piece of Milwaukee’s 2021 championship run, the Bucks made a calculated decision to move in a different direction. Antetokounmpo’s reaction — one of reluctant acceptance — offers a glimpse into the delicate balance between loyalty and the pursuit of sustained success in today’s NBA.