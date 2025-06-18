The Washington Wizards didn't luck out in the draft lottery this year, but they struck gold in their trade deadline deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. They flipped Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, and a 2025 second-round pick for Marcus Smart, Colby Jones, Alex Len, and a 2025 first-rounder that turned into pick No. 18.

Now, Washington could trade Smart for more capital as he enters the final year of his contract, via The Action Network HQ's Matt Moore.

“The Wizards would like to move Marcus Smart to a contender, but there’s been little interest so far,” he reported on Monday. “He might be one of the guys moved in the latter days of free agency after teams strike out on other targets.”

A perk of being a rebuilding team is having the cap space to take on unwanted contracts in return for draft capital. That's what happened with the Smart trade, as Washington traded disposable assets to take on the last year-and-a-half of his deal. The 31-year-old, who will make $21.6 million next season, played just 34 games in an injury-riddled campaign this year. However, the former Defensive Player of the Year still has plenty left in the tank as a bench piece for a contending team, as he averaged nine points on 39.3 percent shooting (34.8 percent 3 PT) with 2.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals across 20 minutes.

Getting the No. 18 pick alone was a godsend for the Wizards, as they can now use it to either draft another first-round player or to trade up. But flipping Smart for more assets would be the icing on the cake.

What could Washington get for the former Boston Celtic?

Wizards could package Marcus Smart with other veterans

Smart alone won't command much more than a second-round pick and/or a bench player, but Washington could kill multiple birds with one stone by including him in the same trade as other expendable veterans such as Corey Kispert and Richaun Holmes.

A destination that would make sense for Smart is the Orlando Magic, who sent a package including four first-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane on Sunday. They're trying to take advantage of Jayson Tatum's absence next season and rise the ranks in a wide-open Eastern Conference. Smart would aid with that mission as a backcourt veteran presence off the bench who can still give quality minutes when needed.

Here's a trade that works for both parties, via FanSpo's NBA Trade Machine.

Magic get:

G Marcus Smart (21.5 million salary next season, expiring contract)

F Saddiq Bey ($6.1 million next season, two years left on contract)

Wizards get:

2026 second-round pick (via DET and/or MIL)

2026 second-round pick

2027 secound-round pick

F Jonathan Isaac ($15 million next season, four years)

C Goga Bitadze ($8.3 million, two years)

Washington could give Bey, who spent the entirety of this season rehabbing his ACL injury, minutes next season to increase his trade value. However, that would take crucial reps from the team's rookie contract players, so it's sensible to trade him now. The 26-year-old would boost Orlando's bench, as he averaged 13.7 points on 41.6 percent shooting (31.6 percent 3 PT) with 6.5 rebounds for the Atlanta Hawks in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Washington would add to its war chest of draft picks, which it could use to trade up for future first-rounders. Taking Isaac and Bitadze's salaries would make the deal work for Orlando financially as a first-apron team.

Whatever deal the Wizards make involving Smart, it's an extension of their trade deadline win from February.