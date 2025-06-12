The Wizards got stuck with the No. 6 pick in May's NBA Draft Lottery, but they have plenty of capital to move up from that spot. However, who they get might be surprising to some.

Washington is reportedly interested in trading up for Baylor wing VJ Edgecombe, via NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“One team that league executives increasingly mention as interested in trading up for Edgecombe: Washington,” he reported on Wednesday. “And only adding to the intrigue surrounding the Wizards: They hold No. 6 and No. 18 selections in the first round, which has rival teams eyeing them as a potential trade-up partner for both Philadelphia and Charlotte.”

Edgecombe has the skillset to thrive as a “three-and-D” player in the NBA. The 6-foot-5-inch, 185-pound freshman averaged 15 points on 43.6 percent shooting (34 percent 3 PT) and totaled 20 blocks with 68 steals in 33 games for the Bears. He and fellow wing Bilal Coulibaly could form a lockdown defensive duo on the perimeter if Washington acquired him.

However, should the Wizards target Edgecombe over Rutgers wing Ace Bailey or Texas guard Tre Johnson? What's a sensible trade package to send out?

VJ Edgecombe should be Wizards' second priority

At this point, Washington has several young players who can develop into starters/role players, but likely not stars. Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Bub Carrington, and AJ Johnson have all shown flashes, but not at the level that Cade Cunningham or Luka Doncic showed as rookies, for example.

That's why Bailey should be the Wizards' priority in a trade-up scenario. The 6-foot-7.5-inch (in socks), 200-pound wing boasts a 7.5-foot wingspan, a nearly nine-foot standing reach, and elite athleticism, which helped him put together one of the most explosive highlight reels in college basketball this past season.

The ideal role for Ace Bailey in the NBA is an off-ball weapon 1.054 PPP off of screens (40.7% from 3)

1.400 PPP on cuts. Limit the decision-making, limit the dribbles. pic.twitter.com/7ccJOD4T6O — Latif Love (@realLatifLove) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edgecombe doesn't have Bailey's size or contested shot-making ability, which is why the latter prospect has a higher upside. However, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year could form a deep, long-term wing rotation with Coulibaly and George thanks to his high motor and two-way talents.

Edgecombe is an explosive athlete in his own right, as his 38.5-inch vertical leap topped all of the projected top-five picks at the Draft Combine, per NBA.com. The Bahamian international's verticality and quickness help him get to the rim at ease, which Washington could use to make the defense collapse and open up looks outside for players like Carrington who don't have the same driving ability.

Meanwhile, Johnson is an excellent shooter both off the dribble and catch (39.7 percent 3 PT), but only 20 percent of his total shots came at the rim for the Longhorns this past season. The 6-foot-6-inch, 190-pound guard has the talent to be Washington's playmaker of the future, but he won't realize his full potential without improving his drive game. That's why Edgecombe is the better option.

Article Continues Below

That said, the best trade-up for Edgecombe would be with the Charlotte Hornets, who own the No. 4 selection. If the Wizards acquire the No. 3 pick from the Philadelphia 76ers, it should be for Bailey.

The Hornets are interested in Edgcombe, per Fischer, but perhaps Washington could woo them with draft capital. Here's a sensible deal for both teams:

Wizards get:

2025 No. 4 overall pick

Hornets get:

2025 No. 6 overall pick

2025 No. 18 overall pick (via MEM)

2026 second-round pick

Charlotte would get to double-dip in the first round and likely have a high second-rounder next season while possibly still getting to draft Duke guard Kon Kneuppel, Duke center Khaman Maluach, Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears, or another prospect of its choice at No. 6. Meanwhile, the Wizards would get another long-term supporting piece for whoever their star will be, which could be whoever they take with their top-eight protected pick in 2026.

Washington's accumulation of draft capital over the last couple of seasons has given it flexibility this summer, which will help add to its young core one way or another.