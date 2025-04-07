Marcus Smart found himself in a situation with a Boston fan during the Washington Wizards' game against the Celtics on Sunday.

Smart didn't play in the contest, watching his team from the bench as they lost in a 124-90 blowout. However, it marked another return to the city he once represented. The Celtics picked him with the sixth pick of the 2014 NBA Draft. He played nine seasons with them until they traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies in the trade for Kristaps Porzingis.

Unfortunately for the former Celtic, one fan did not give him a warm welcome. With six minutes left in the game, the fan seemed to have “crossed the line” with his approach to Smart. The Wizard guard went on to alert security to calm down the situation.

“And we all know I don’t do line-crossing,” Smart said postgame. “And that was it. We move on. Unfortunate. You never want to see that, especially for a guy who’s coming back and who’s given this city everything he has. But it is what it is. Take the spirit, we’ll take it, on to the next one.”

What's next for Marcus Smart, Wizards

It was unfortunate for Marcus Smart to have that moment occur in his return to Boston. And the Wizards' blowout defeat to the Celtics didn't make it any better.

Even though the hosts were without Jayson Tatum, they still got the job done by dominating the Wizards on both sides of the ball. They took a 34-18 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, showing the major difference in quality and team performance.

Five players scored in double-digits for the Wizards. Alex Sarr led the team with 16 points and four rebounds. He shot 7-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-9 from beyond the arc. Justin Champagnie came next with 15 points and 13 rebounds, Jordan Poole put up 15 points, while Carlton Carrington provided 14 points and six assists.

Washington fell to 17-61 on the season, being at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games behind the Charlotte Hornets and six games behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following Sunday's loss to the Celtics, the Wizards will prepare for their next road matchup. They face the Indiana Pacers on April 8 at 7 p.m. ET.