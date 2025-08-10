Aliyah Boston made franchise history with her blocking efforts in the Indiana Fever's 92-70 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday night.

In 24 minutes of action, Boston finished with a stat line of 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal. She shot 7-of-11 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Boston's pair of blocks allowed her to go up the all-time blocks chart. With 132 rejections and counting, she now holds the third spot as she surpassed Kelly Schumacher. She now trails Tammy Sutton-Brown and Tamika Catchings for the top two spots.

AB is a block machine 😤 Aliyah Boston now ranks 3rd all-time in franchise history with 132 blocks and counting. pic.twitter.com/JoIv6avs6Y — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 10, 2025

How Aliyah Boston, Fever played against Sky

Aliyah Boston's efforts proved to be beneficial as the Fever blew out the Angel Reese-less Sky squad.

The game started out relatively close as Indiana led 48-37 at halftime. However, the hosts outscored Chicago 26-17 in the third quarter. With a 20-point lead going into the last 10 minutes, the Sky didn't have enough offensive juice to pull off a comeback.

Shot selection played a key role in the Fever dominating the Sky. Indiana shot 47.1% from the field, including 39.3% from three, and 78.9% from the free-throw line. This was in stark contrast to Chicago's splits of 38.4% and 34.4%.

Four players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf, including Boston. Kelsey Mitchell lit up the nets with 26 points, eight assists and three rebounds. She shot 9-of-18 overall, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. Lexie Hull came next with 17 points and three assists, Sophie Cunningham had 16 points and three rebounds, while Natasha Howard provided seven points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana improved to an 18-14 record on the season, holding the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games behind the Atlanta Dream and three games behind the New York Liberty.

The Fever will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Dallas Wings on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.