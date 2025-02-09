New Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (recently traded) didn't play in the team's 125-11 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks (25-28) on Saturday night, but he introduced himself to the fanbase anyway. The 30-year-old was the first player to talk to the media after the game, showing up to the interview room in street clothes.

Smart admitted that he didn't expect the Memphis Grizzlies to send him to Washington just before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

“I was a little surprised, but also not at the same time,” the former Defensive Player of the Year said. “I figured I'd get traded, just didn't know where. I was a little surprised, it was a little last minute, but that's out of my control, and I tend to not focus on things I can't control.”

The Grizzlies dealt Smart and a 2025 first-round pick (protected 1-14) to the Wizards for Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, and a 2025 second-rounder as part of a three-team deal with the Sacramento Kings. Memphis likely wanted to get Smart's $20.2 million salary off the books, as he's struggled with injuries and declining play recently. However, the three-time All-Defensive first-teamer is confident that he can help Washington's young core.

“Just my experience. I'm in my 11th season, I played for really good teams up until now, and I was able to do some things with them, and just to bring that experience over here,” Smart explained. “Young group of guys really looking to figure it out in this league, and just helping them with that.”

Marcus Smart is impressed with Wizards' Bub Carrington

Speaking of the young guys, rookie guard Bub Carrington dropped a career-high 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3PT) with seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes on Saturday. Smart, who had a front-row seat for the performance, said that he sees himself in the 19-year-old.

“Yeah, for sure. The way that he's able to get downhill and put pressure on the defense is definitely a sight to see,” the 2014 first-round pick said. “Me being a guard, a bigger guard as well, that can get downhill as well, to be able to come in and work with Bub and see him progress [is great]. He's headed in the right direction, and that's all you can ask for.”

Carrington echoed the latter sentiment, specifically about the team as a whole.

“We're playing a lot more together [than at the beginning of the season],” the Castrol's Rising Star admitted. “But that was gonna come. No one knew each other on the team, we're just getting a lot more comfortable with each other. We're playing more together on both ends of the floor, defensively especially. We're focusing more on being in help spots, not leaving guys on islands, rotating. We've had a lot of growth on that end.”

Indeed, comparing the February Wizards to the start of the campaign is night and day. Washington (9-43) was winless in November but is 3-2 in its last five games, and both losses were competitive. Friday's loss was especially impressive, as the Wizards fell just 134-124 to the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (42-10).

Part of that improvement is due to defense, as Carrington said. Although it's just a five-game sample size, Washington is allowing only 115.6 points per game in February, compared to 124 in October and 122.9 in November. However, it still ranks last in the league with 121.6 points per game allowed on the season, and Trae Young's 35-point (13-26 FG, 5-14 3PT), 14-assist outing on Saturday was a sobering reminder of that.

With that being said, bumps in the road are acceptable as long as there's steady improvement. Throwing in highlight-reel plays doesn’t hurt either, such as Carrington's contested three-pointer he made while falling in the fourth quarter.

The Pitt alum admitted that the shot was off-script, but it was still a cool moment that energized the crowd.

“That was some BS, to be honest with you,” Carrington admitted with a grin.

That light-hearted answer is a reflection of the team's relaxed vibe recently. The trade deadline was a rotational reset, as the departures of Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas left extra minutes for the young players.

While Smart and the newly acquired Khris Middleton will take some of that playing time when they suit up, it's still a good sign that almost all of the Wizards' young players have contributed recently.

Fellow rookie Kyshawn George (ankle) had 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3PT) with five rebounds and two assists against the Cavs, while 2023 second-rounder Tristan Vukcevic had 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3PT) with six rebounds off the bench in Wednesday's 119-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The 21-year-old is a two-way player, so him contributing meaningfully at the NBA level already means well for his development. George scored 17 in that game as well.

Meanwhile, sophomore guard Bilal Coulibaly had 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3PT) with five rebounds and three assists in Monday's 124-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets. These quality individual outings are not only fun to watch, but they show that Washington’s rebuild is on the right track.

Next up is the San Antonio Spurs (22-28) at Capital One Arena on Monday.