Max is ringing in August with an impressive lineup of films and shows, marking the streaming service’s full return to its original name, HBO Max. Subscribers will see a mix of blockbusters, beloved classics, and fresh originals that stretch across genres and appeal to nearly every audience, per Batman-News.
Peacemaker Returns
Headlining the month is the much-anticipated second season of Peacemaker. James Gunn’s unapologetically over-the-top DC series returns on August 21, bringing back John Cena as Christopher Smith alongside his 11th Street Kids crew. After the success of season one, the show now enters a new phase, influenced by Gunn’s revamped DCU following the release of Superman (2025). This season promises plenty of action, wild humor, and a few surprises for fans. For those who want more than just the episodes, the companion series Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn also drops the same day.
Movies, Specials, and More
August starts strong with a mix of classics like Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Pride and Prejudice (1940), and Mogambo alongside modern hits like The Peanut Butter Falcon and Freaky Tales. HBO Max is also expanding its documentary and reality offerings with Anderson Cooper’s The Whole Story specials, including The Case Against Diddy and Climate Change Amplified. Fans of real-life drama will also find new ID titles like The Serial Killer’s Apprentice and A Body in the Basement.
A24 enthusiasts will want to circle August 15 for The Legend of Ochi, while comedy lovers can catch Marc Maron’s newest special Panicked. Family-friendly additions include Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and Toad and Friends.
By the end of the month, viewers can dive into intriguing new Max Originals like Horses & Hangmen and international hit The Heritage.
HBO Max August 2025: Full List of New Arrivals
August 1
Alien: Covenant
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Couples Retreat (2009)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Enter the Warrior’s Gate
Get a Job (2016)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)
It Happened in Brooklyn
It’s Always Fair Weather
Jamboree!
Kung Fu Panda 2
Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A
Lili
Macao
Madame Bovary (1949)
Madame Curie
Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Millie
Miss Pinkerton
Mogambo
Mr. Skeffington
Mrs. Miniver (1942)
Mrs. Parkington
My Favorite Wife
Neptune’s Daughter (1949)
New Moon (1940)
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Quo Vadis (1951)
Random Harvest
Roughshod
Rules Don’t Apply
Smarty
Stonewall
Storm over Wyoming
Survive the Night (2020)
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Life of Vergie Winters
The Long, Long Trailer
The Nun (2018)
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Racket (1951)
The Reluctant Debutante
The Water Diviner
Three on a Match
Till the End of Time
Two Weeks with Love (1950)
Union Depot
Unlocked (2017)
War on Everyone
Waterloo Bridge (1940)
Where Danger Lives
Yogi Bear (Movie)
You Hurt My Feelings
August 2
Deadliest Catch Season 21 (Discovery)
August 3
The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Original)
August 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)
The Great Food Truck Race Season 18 (FOOD Network)
August 5
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Original)
“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
August 6
Extreme Detailing (Discovery)
Red Bull Soapbox Race Season 1 (Discovery)
See No Evil Season 14 (ID)
August 7
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America Season 4 (Discovery)
August 8
Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)
August 11
Marooned with Ed Stafford Season 3 (Discovery)
August 12
The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)
August 13
A Body in the Basement Season 2 (ID)
Chef Grudge Match Season 1 (FOOD Network)
The Woman King
August 14
Hop Season 1D (Max Original)
Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (Max Original)
August 15
Stand Up To Cancer
The Legend of Ochi (A24)
The Prince Season 2 (Max Original, Turkey)
August 17
Mammals Season 1 (BBC)
The House (HBO, 2017)
The Serial Killer’s Apprentice (ID, 2025)
August 18
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads Season 1 (Adult Swim)
August 19
“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
August 21
Bargain Block Season 5 (HGTV)
Peacemaker Season 2 (Max Original)
Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (Season 2 Companion Podcast)
August 22
The Heritage Season 1 (Max Original)
August 23
Abbott Elementary Season 4
The Cleaning Lady Season 4
August 24
Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
August 28
Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler Season 1
August 29
Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)
Silly Sundays Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
August 31
Iyanu Season 1B (Cartoon Network)