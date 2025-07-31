Max is ringing in August with an impressive lineup of films and shows, marking the streaming service’s full return to its original name, HBO Max. Subscribers will see a mix of blockbusters, beloved classics, and fresh originals that stretch across genres and appeal to nearly every audience, per Batman-News.

Peacemaker Returns

Headlining the month is the much-anticipated second season of Peacemaker. James Gunn’s unapologetically over-the-top DC series returns on August 21, bringing back John Cena as Christopher Smith alongside his 11th Street Kids crew. After the success of season one, the show now enters a new phase, influenced by Gunn’s revamped DCU following the release of Superman (2025). This season promises plenty of action, wild humor, and a few surprises for fans. For those who want more than just the episodes, the companion series Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn also drops the same day.

Movies, Specials, and More

August starts strong with a mix of classics like Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Pride and Prejudice (1940), and Mogambo alongside modern hits like The Peanut Butter Falcon and Freaky Tales. HBO Max is also expanding its documentary and reality offerings with Anderson Cooper’s The Whole Story specials, including The Case Against Diddy and Climate Change Amplified. Fans of real-life drama will also find new ID titles like The Serial Killer’s Apprentice and A Body in the Basement.

A24 enthusiasts will want to circle August 15 for The Legend of Ochi, while comedy lovers can catch Marc Maron’s newest special Panicked. Family-friendly additions include Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and Toad and Friends.

By the end of the month, viewers can dive into intriguing new Max Originals like Horses & Hangmen and international hit The Heritage.

HBO Max August 2025: Full List of New Arrivals

August 1

Alien: Covenant

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Couples Retreat (2009)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Enter the Warrior’s Gate

Get a Job (2016)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)

It Happened in Brooklyn

It’s Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Kung Fu Panda 2

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A

Lili

Macao

Madame Bovary (1949)

Madame Curie

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Millie

Miss Pinkerton

Mogambo

Mr. Skeffington

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Mrs. Parkington

My Favorite Wife

Neptune’s Daughter (1949)

New Moon (1940)

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Quo Vadis (1951)

Random Harvest

Roughshod

Rules Don’t Apply

Smarty

Stonewall

Storm over Wyoming

Survive the Night (2020)

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Life of Vergie Winters

The Long, Long Trailer

The Nun (2018)

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Racket (1951)

The Reluctant Debutante

The Water Diviner

Three on a Match

Till the End of Time

Two Weeks with Love (1950)

Union Depot

Unlocked (2017)

War on Everyone

Waterloo Bridge (1940)

Where Danger Lives

Yogi Bear (Movie)

You Hurt My Feelings

August 2

Deadliest Catch Season 21 (Discovery)

August 3

The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Original)

August 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)

The Great Food Truck Race Season 18 (FOOD Network)

August 5

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Original)

“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

August 6

Extreme Detailing (Discovery)

Red Bull Soapbox Race Season 1 (Discovery)

See No Evil Season 14 (ID)

August 7

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America Season 4 (Discovery)

August 8

Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)

August 11

Marooned with Ed Stafford Season 3 (Discovery)

August 12

The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)

August 13

A Body in the Basement Season 2 (ID)

Chef Grudge Match Season 1 (FOOD Network)

The Woman King

August 14

Hop Season 1D (Max Original)

Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (Max Original)

August 15

Stand Up To Cancer

The Legend of Ochi (A24)

The Prince Season 2 (Max Original, Turkey)

August 17

Mammals Season 1 (BBC)

The House (HBO, 2017)

The Serial Killer’s Apprentice (ID, 2025)

August 18

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads Season 1 (Adult Swim)

August 19

“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

August 21

Bargain Block Season 5 (HGTV)

Peacemaker Season 2 (Max Original)

Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (Season 2 Companion Podcast)

August 22

The Heritage Season 1 (Max Original)

August 23

Abbott Elementary Season 4

The Cleaning Lady Season 4

August 24

Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

August 28

Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler Season 1

August 29

Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)

Silly Sundays Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

August 31

Iyanu Season 1B (Cartoon Network)