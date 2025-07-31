Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was arrested for illegal gambling allegations and is facing federal indictments, but was all smiles in a recent post on social media. Arenas is being charged with one count of operating an illegal gambling business and one count of making false statements to federal investigators after renting out a mansion to host illicit poker games.

With the caption, “Im Back on the Streets. This aint got shyt to do with me ‘ just rented the house' Wasnt apart,” Arenas posted a video of himself walking down a flight of stairs with his hands in the air via his X, formerly Twitter.

“Can't hold me, baby,” Arenas says in the clip. “They can't hold me.”

Im Back on the Streets 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me ' just rented the house' Wasnt apart pic.twitter.com/ALjozzhzoY — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) July 31, 2025

Arenas' lawyer, Jerome Friedberg, spoke to reporters outside a courthouse on Wednesday, claimed he hadn't had a chance to talk with his client, and couldn't comment on the case, per CNN.com.

“At this point in the case, he is presumed innocent, right?” Friedberg said. “He has the same right as any other citizen to that presumption, and that’s how he should be treated.”

The “Gil's Arena” podcast host was a three-time All-Star who was named to three All-NBA teams and won the Most Improved Player award in 2003. He played 11 seasons in the NBA. Arenas averaged 20.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals throughout his career. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison on each charge.

Gilbert Arenas, Israeli crime figure arrested over gambling business

While gambling is a popular recreational activity for many NBA players, during and after their playing careers, the news that retired guard Gilbert Arenas was tied to an Israeli crime figure came as a shock to fans. With the success of Arenas' popular podcast, “Gil's Arena,” on the rise of late, Arenas' arrest sent shockwaves across the NBA world.

The gambling business allegedly took place at one of Arenas' homes in Encino, California, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and suspected Israeli crime figure were arrested today on federal indictment alleging they operated illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at Encino mansion Arenas owned,” Haynes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

While Areans is facing serious charges, there's no word on the extent of his involvement with an Israeli crime figure. Five other people were charged in the indictment and arrested in connection with the illegal gambling business.