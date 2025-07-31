With some in the football world expecting a breakout season from New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye going into his second season, one person who has noticed his impressive traits is wide receiver Stefon Diggs. As Maye and the Patriots work out their flaws in training camp, Diggs speaks on what has stood out the most from Maye and maybe the most surprising aspect.

Diggs would speak to Kay Adams about Maye and highlighted not just his poise and how athletic the quarterback is, but would go as far as to say that he is “cooler” than he thought. The former Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans wideout was traded to New England this offseason.

“His poise, he's a lot cooler than I thought. I heard a lot of things. But as far as him being from Carolina, you know, spending some time out there, I met his dad, it's kind of like trickle down. They got, like, a laid back, a little like, flow to him. And, you know, he's more athletic than he assumes.”

“Like, as far as, like, he was a basketball player, you kind of see out there when he doesn't run routes or anything, but when he breaks the pocket and he's scrambling,” Diggs continued. “I think the poise is really just to be that young and have that mindset of, you know, I can spin it, I can throw it around with confidence, and he doesn't hang his head.”

Patriots' Drake Maye on building chemistry with Stefon Diggs

It has been an interesting past nine months as the new Patriots receiver is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in October, but is out on the practice field, looking like he's ready to have a strong 2025. Maye would also speak to Adams and speak on how “different” it is to practice and play with Diggs.

“I think just different,” Maye said to Kay Adams. “It's different coming out here with a guy who's done it for a long time, who's been a big time receiver in this league, played in playoff games. He's done at a high level, seen about every covers and ran every route you can think of. So he's got a lot of experience….And I think you just see him grow and grow more as a Patriot, looking for him to throw into him when it counts.”

Last season in his rookie year, Maye threw for 2,276 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games. New England opens up the upcoming season against the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 8.