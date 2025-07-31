The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians connected on a big-name trade before the MLB trade deadline. Shane Bieber went from the Guardians to the Blue Jays before pitching in the 2025 season. But a recent rehab start has Toronto fired up about adding the 2020 AL Cy Young winner. How did Toronto and Cleveland fare in the deal that sent Bieber north of the border?

The Blue Jays gave up right-handed pitcher Kahl Stephen in the trade with the Guardians. He was ranked fifth in their prospect pipeline and could be a starter for many years to come. But Toronto is pushing for its first division title in a decade this year, and will need Bieber to make noise in October. While they gave up someone who could make this trade look bad in a few years, they needed to make a move now.

If Bieber is 100% healthy, he could change the entire American League. His four-year run from 2019-2022 is nearly unparalleled in recent years, with a sub-3.00 era in 93 appearances in that run. But a poor 2023 and injury-riddled 2024 and '25 have left him as a bit of an afterthought. Bieber can change that narrative with the Blue Jays.

Behind the Blue Jays in the American League East is the New York Yankees. The Bombers have made three trades already and are pushing to add pitching before the end of Thursday. Toronto had to respond to make sure it can keep the AL East lead and hold off the Yankees down the stretch. They did just that by picking up Bieber.

Blue Jays' grade: A

The Guardians part with Shane Bieber

This season is all but over for the Cleveland Guardians. Not only are they well out of the AL playoff race, but they have lost Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz until the end of August. They are down two big pitching names, which thwarts any comeback opportunity in the Wild Card race. Now, they are trading away pieces and building for the future.

Stephen is a great piece for the Guardians to pick up from the Blue Jays. He can be a starter in their rotation for many years and help open a competitive window for their core in a few years. Cleveland has developed some great pitchers in recent years, like Bieber, Corey Kluber, Cliff Lee, and CC Sabathia, just to name a few. Stephen could join that group thanks to their great development process.

The Guardians do have the prospect group and current MLB core to contend in the American League soon. Kyle Manzardo has been great this year, Jose Ramirez is continuing his Hall of Fame career, and Steven Kwan will be an important piece if he is not traded. Stephen is a name to remember as a big pitching prospect in the Guardians system.

The Guardians should not be done before the MLB trade deadline. They already dealt Paul Sewald to the Detroit Tigers, and there is more coming. Could they capitalize on a seller's market and trade Cade Smith, Jake Junis, and Hunter Gaddis?

Guardians' grade: A-