The Washington Wizards' 2024-25 season was the first phase of a hard reset on a decade of shambolic roster building. An 18-64 record put them in prime position to potentially select Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick. Incremental improvements from second overall pick Alex Sarr also polished over the stank of the dreadful beginning of his rookie year. If there's one player the Wizards should trade in the offseason, it's Jordan Poole.

The tank is over next season. The Wizards also face the tall task of clearing out assets to make room for players who can help them win games next season. A year ago, Kyle Kuzma’s contract was the most valuable asset the Wizards had to offer while Poole couldn’t be offloaded at a pawn shop.

In his second year as the Washington alpha, Poole looked reinvigorated as the Wizards’ lead guard. Against all odds, he rebounded from an erratic debut season in Washington to deliver a career year. Poole’s rehabilitation has its limits, but it’s hard to overlook him averaging career highs in scoring, assists, and shooting from beyond the arc.

However, Poole doesn’t fit this Wizards team’s current trajectory. At 25 going on 26, Poole is squarely in his prime with two years remaining on his current deal. His four-year, $128 million contract would be an easy pill for a team rising fast to ingest. As a sixth man, Poole is infinitely more valuable than he is as the starting 2-guard on a rebuilding franchise.

The Wizards are currently below the luxury tax so there’s no dire need to trade him, but after restoring his value, the front office should sell while his stock is peaking.

Could Wizards trade Jordan Poole to Magic?

There will likely be a hodgepodge of interested suitors. For instance, Orlando is in dire need of young, playmaking guards who can spread the floor and is still under the first tax apron. Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Anthony Black are all unsteady young bulls at guard who are also below-average shooters.

Suggs and Black likely aren’t available in a swap and Anthony isn’t worth the price. On the other hand, Jonathan Isaac’s presence on the Wizards would equip Washington with a switchable wing that can defend the paint and put the clamps on wings alike. Isaac, 27, let the ink dry on a five-year $84 million extension last summer (per ESPN) but is buried in a Magic frontcourt that includes Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter, and Mo Wagner. As a result, Isaac played just 15 minutes per night.

He comes with a disclaimer. Isaac’s CARFAX history includes a lengthy injury history. However, he seems to have put those injuries behind him, appearing in 71 games this year. At his peak, Isaac was a promising two-way wing whose career was derailed by a series of injuries.

In his first start this season during the Magic’s regular-season finale, Isaac showcased that raw talent by delivering a double-double, ringing up 12 points, and 10 boards, in addition to three blocks in just 19 minutes. Isaac’s two-way proficiency and manageable contract make him a low-risk option for a team that ranked 28th in defensive efficiency this season.