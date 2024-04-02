Senior forward DJ Burns has been electric for the NC State basketball program. Burns has helped the Wolf Pack to the Final Four after numerous March Madness battles. Moreover, the talented forward revealed his Hakeem Olajuwon inspiration amid his impressive stretch of basketball.
Burns spoke with Dan Patrick about his sudden rise to fame, and more importantly, his superb basketball skills. The 6-foot-9 forward is an interior force, often using an arsenal of post moves to score. Burns does not believe he has a specific style, but he has drawn influence from an NBA legend.
“I wouldn't say I model [my game] after anyone, but I used to watch a lot of Hakeem [Olajuwon] footwork growing up, just because you know that was something my father told me would make me different. So I went ahead and ran with it,” Burns said on the Dan Patrick Show.
Burns' statement makes sense considering the way he plays. He is primarily paint-oriented and possesses the strength to make strong defensive stands, similar to Olajuwon. Nevertheless, Burns can make jump shots, as shown through his Duke performance.
NC State's first points of their Elite 8 matchup came from a pick-and-pop involving Burns. Burns caught a pass and knocked down a mid-range jump shot. Later in the game, he drove inside and stepped back for another mid-ranger. His versatility should be highly useful for NC State in their Final Four matchup and beyond.
Can DJ Burns help the NC State basketball team keep dancing?
Burns has been a big reason the Wolf Pack have advanced through a deep March Madness field. He scored 16 points in NC State's first-round 80-67 win over Texas Tech. However, he was just getting started.
The senior erupted for 24 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in the Wolf Pack's 79-73 Round of 32 victory over Oakland. Two rounds later, Burns had arguably his most impressive NCAA Tournament performance.
Burns logged 29 points, four rebounds, and three assists in NC State's stunning 76-64 win over Duke in the Elite 8. If he continues his stellar performance, there is a good chance the Wolf Pack can continue their Cinderella run. Yet, Burns' squad is preparing to face another formidable team.
NC State is taking on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Final Four. Of course, everyone is awaiting the matchup of DJ Burns and Zach Edey. Edey has been the ultimate difference-maker for the Boilermakers. He is coming off a monstrous 40-point-16-rebound double-double from Purdue's Elite 8 win over Tennessee.
When one thinks of the dominance of Hakeem Olajuwon, Edey can certainly be someone who comes to mind. He is a stout interior force that teams have not been able to stop so far. Yet, DJ Burns wants to change that.
Edey is 7-foot-4 and weighs 300 pounds, while Burns stands at 6-foot-9 and 275 pounds. Burns may not have the height, but he does have the strength to compete with a dominant big like Edey. Burns held star Duke center Kyle Filipowski to just 12 points in the Elite 8.
All in all, it will be interesting to see how Burns and NC State fare against the mighty Boilermakers.