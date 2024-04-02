The NC State basketball program continues to make March Madness waves. The Wolf Pack beat the Duke Blue Devils 76-64 to advance to the Final Four under the leadership of star forward DJ Burns. However, Burns' size and skill have also garnered him NFL attention, prompting some intriguing betting odds to be released.
At 6-foot-9, 275 pounds, Burns could wreak havoc on the football field in several areas. His height and strength would likely give him an edge at the tight end position. Several people in the football world see Burns as an enticing prospect. Therefore, it is possible he could get a shot to go to the NFL.
The betting odds that Burns gets an official NFL tryout are +300, per SportsBetting.ag. While Burns' professional football attention could result from April Fools' buzz, it certainly does not hurt to see what he can do on the field.
After all, he is already proving his athletic ability on one of sports' biggest stages.
DJ Burns has been a bright star for the NC State basketball team amid their deep NCAA Tournament run. The Wolf Pack earned the No. 11 seed in the South region and have battled past deep teams to make the Final Four.
It started when NC State beat Texas Tech 80-67 in the first round of March Madness. Burns scored 16 points, but he was just getting warmed up. The senior erupted for 24 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in the Wolf Pack's 79-73 Round of 32 win over Oakland.
Then, Burns' squad faced one of its biggest challenges of the season against Marquette in the Sweet 16.
NC State scraped by the No. 2-seed Golden Eagles 67-58. Burns allowed his teammates to shoulder more of the load, as he dished seven assists and scored four points with four boards. However, this set set him up for one of his best tournament performances yet.
DJ Burns: NC State basketball's (and the NFL's?) X factor
Burns showed up big when the Wolf Pack faced the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite 8. The bruising forward led his team with 29 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the stunning victory. His skill set was on full display. Despite being an interior force, Burns showed his ability to step out and make mid-range jumpers.
Moreover, he played stout defense to help keep star Duke center Kyle Filipowski at bay. Filipowski finished the matchup with 11 points and nine rebounds, a contrast from his previous 16-point performance against the No. 1-seed Houston Cougars.
Burns' size makes him a tough matchup on both sides of the ball, and he can be of great use in NC State's next matchup. The Wolf Pack are taking on the Purdue Boilermakers for a chance to advance to the national title game.
Of course, Purdue boasts the services of 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey. Edey is coming off a monstrous 40-point-16-rebound double-double from Purdue's gutsy 72-66 win against Tennessee. If there is one player who can slow him though, it is DJ Burns.
It will be interesting to see how Burns fares against one of the best centers in the country in another pivotal matchup.
Who knows? Perhaps Burns can also elevate his NFL stock with another great perfomance. Can the senior continue keep NC State's magical March Madness run alive while entertaining the idea of being a gridiron standout? Only time will tell.