One of the biggest stories this college basketball season was what was happening with Alabama basketball and Charles Bediako. In January, Bediako tried to return to college basketball after spending time in the G-League. He received a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, which allowed him to play for Alabama briefly. Still, a court denied his appeal and officially ruled him out for the year.

Despite the ruling, Bediako's lawyer, Darren Heitner, released a statement saying they would continue to fight it. Heitner said he was disappointed in the ruling and believes the judge overlooked many issues in Bediako's case. He concluded that he will fight on for fairness in college sports.

Heitner's statement on social media read, “Deeply disappointed in the Tuscaloosa court’s denial of Charles Bediako’s request for an injunction against the NCAA. This ruling ignores that an athlete’s NIL value is directly tied to his ability to play, overlooks that NCAA rules do not distinguish between athletes with prior college experience and those without, and contrasts with eligibility grants to many other former pros. We fight on for fairness.”

Bediako returned to play for Alabama in five games. Bediako averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds, and two blocks per game as the Crimson Tide went 3-2 with the 23-year-old former professional on the roster.

The 7-footer spent the past two and a half seasons in the NBA G-League after entering the 2023 NBA Draft following two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats commented on the judge's ruling, expressing his disappointment, and the school released a statement echoing his remarks.

“Obviously super disappointed,” Nate Oats said.“Disappointed in the whole thing, to be honest with you. I didn’t think it ever should have gotten to court. I thought the NCAA should have made him eligible because more than 100 current college basketball players—former professionals, most of them playing in Europe, some in the G League —are eligible. Guys are being drafted—rights owned by NBA teams, as in James Nnaji being eligible to play.

“I thought it was a no-brainer with the NCAA. Then I didn’t think it would be much of an issue. The NCAA hasn’t really changed much without courts forcing it to change. I thought the courts would see the inconsistencies in the rulings and agree with Charles’ attorneys.”