After appearing in five games with two starts for the Crimson Tide, Charles Bediako has been ruled ineligible to play for the Alabama basketball program.

The news, which broke on Monday afternoon, drew a near immediate response from Alabama, with the basketball program arguing that the Tuscaloosa-based judge is unfairly targeting Bediako when there have been over 100 players who went from the pros to college with little issue.

“We are disappointed in today's court ruling denying the injunction for Charles Bediako,” Alabama said in a statement via Yahoo Sports. “While we understand the concern around competitive and developmental implications of former professional athletes participating in college, it is important to acknowledge reality. The NCAA has granted eligibility to over 100 current men's basketball players with prior professional experience in the G League or overseas. Granting eligibility to some former professionals and not to others is what creates the havoc we are currently in and why consistency from decision-makers is so desperately needed.”

Initially playing two seasons for Alabama between 2021-23 following a high school career at IGM Academy, Bediako went undrafted in the 2023 before joining the San Antonio Spurs for the Summer League. He signed a two-way contract with San Antonio, though he never appeared in an NBA game, but did bounce around the G-League playing for the Austin Spurs, Grand Rapids Gold, and Motor City Cruise.

When will fans see Bediako on a basketball court again? It's hard to say, but for right now, it won't be in Tuscaloosa unless an appeals judge makes a subsequent ruling.