The Alabama-Auburn rivalry is rooted in football, but it has heated up in basketball over the years. Tigers fans let that be known while they ruthlessly mocked Tide center Charles Bediako, but Nate Oats' team got the last laugh as they left Neville Arena with the win.

Like Florida fans before them, the Auburn faithful hit Bediako with “G League drop-out” chants as he shot free throws in the second half. When asked for his thoughts on the chants after the game, Oats simply said the fans were “pretty quiet when we left,” per 247 Sports reporter Mike Rodak.

Auburn fans chanted "G-League drop out" at former NBA player Charles Bediako. pic.twitter.com/d7vbz8ZE4B — ESPN (@espn) February 7, 2026

Bediako has been one of the most controversial players in college basketball since signing with Alabama in January. The 23-year-old played for the Tide from 2021 to 2023 before he entered the NBA Draft, went undrafted and signed with multiple G League teams before ultimately returning to Tuscaloosa.

The chants did not affect Bediako much, who finished a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor for 12 points. Bediako added three rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes.

Alabama followed the lead of Labaron Philon Jr., who paced the Tide with 25 points and six assists. Amari Allen added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, with Aden Holloway putting up 15 points. Center Aiden Sherrell only had six points and three rebounds, but he owned the paint on the defensive end, finishing with four blocks.

Auburn's two leading scorers, Tahaad Pettiford and Keyshawn Hall, combined for 49 points in the loss. Four of the Tigers' five starters reached double figures, but they received only seven bench points to Alabama's 28.

The teams will face each other one more time in the regular season finale. The rematch will be on Alabama's home court at the Coleman Coliseum.