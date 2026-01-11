The Carolina Panthers had the NFL world believing the Los Angeles Rams would torch them. L.A. came out firing early on, but Bryce Young handed the heavily favored Rams a scare.

The NFC South champs and L.A. exchanged leads late — four in total during the fourth quarter. Carolina still took the 34-31 loss Saturday, with Young misfiring on all four passing attempts during the final drive.

Still, the Panthers' franchise QB finished 21-of-40 for 264 yards and tossed one touchdown. He added 24 yards on three carries and one other touchdown.

And he let it be known postgame: “”I couldn't be prouder of these guys” in threatening to end the Rams' season early.

Has narrative changed for Bryce Young after Rams loss?

The former top pick in the draft received harsh criticism not long ago.

He witnessed a coaching change right away during his rookie year. Young rode the bench momentarily by Dave Canales during season two. The second overall pick in Young's 2023 draft class CJ Stroud produced playoff runs and an NFL Rookie of the Year run as Young struggled.

But the narrative looks to be changing for Young. Sportscenter praised the now third-year QB following his first postseason run.

🏈 NFC South Division Winners

🏈 First playoff appearance since 2017 season

🏈 Career-high in Passing YDs, Comp % and TDs for Bryce Young Young and the Panthers are moving in the right direction 👏 pic.twitter.com/s2zLTvp4Mk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2026

Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz is another liking the direction Young is going.

“There’s something to be said about that for a team no one had thought could make the playoffs, and a QB who rises to the moment. Intrigued to see what this offseason looks like in Carolina. Something is brewing there,” Schultz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Former NFL defender turned ESPN analyst Marcus Spears was one more speaking highly of Young and the Panthers.

Panthers fans left heartbroken after their first home playoff game in a decade. But Young just ensured a bright future is ahead.