After a strong season and a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, Alabama basketball is already looking toward next season and what it can do to get back to the Final Four, like it did in 2023. However, that will be a tough task for Nate Oats and company after losing star guard Mark Sears and other key contributors from last year's team.

On Monday, that list of departures got a bit longer. Standout freshman Labaron Philon has declared for the NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

“NEWS: Alabama's Labaron Philon will enter the NBA Draft, he told ESPN,” Givony reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Philon, an SEC All-Freshman team member, says he's ‘all in on starting my pro career.'”

Philon is a projected first round pick, so this decision comes as no surprise. He was one of the top freshmen in the SEC this season and earned SEC All-Freshman honors at the end of a season that saw him average 10.6 points and 3.8 assists per game in just under 25 minutes a night.

Philon confirmed the decision with a statement on Instagram, via Nick Kelly of AL.com.

“To my family, thank you for the unconditional love and support I have received throughout my life and the sacrifices they have made for me to pursue my dreams,” the second part of the statement read. “Ever since I was little in Mobile, my dream has always been to play in the NBA, and I am excited to pursue that goal by officially declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. I cannot wait to start the next chapter of my life!”

Philon is explosive and played very well on both ends of the floor at times this season for Alabama basketball, so it will be very interesting to see what he can bring to the NBA as a rookie. He still has plenty of potential for whatever team picks him on draft night.

Philon's stock is hurt a little bit by the amount of good guards there are at the top of the 2025 draft. However, as a result, some team in the mid to late first round will be getting a very talented player in the backcourt that could be picked higher in other years.