Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats pointed to the Charles Bediako eligibility situation as a key factor in the Crimson Tide’s rebounding struggles during their Sweet 16 loss to Michigan Friday night, as shown in a video shared by The Field of 68 on X, formerly Twitter. Oats explained Alabama expected to have more size available for the NCAA Tournament but was ultimately unable to rely on Bediako, whose eligibility status remained unresolved. That uncertainty, he said, directly impacted the Crimson Tide’s ability to compete on the glass. In the video, the head coach of the Crimson Tide addressed the situation.

“We know we gotta get bigger… We saw the opportunity to bring some size on, after Nnaji was declared eligible, and most people, including ourselves, thought Bediako would be eligible. We had one judge who thought so. He would've definitely helped the situation with the rebounding… We wouldn't have gotten out-rebounded by 13 tonight had we been able to continue to play him”

Nate Oats postgame 👀 "We know we gotta get bigger… We saw the opportunity to bring some size on, after Nnaji was declared eligible, and most people, including ourselves, thought Bediako would be eligible. We had one judge who thought so. He would've definitely helped the… pic.twitter.com/9GIJntY8RI — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 28, 2026

The absence proved costly as Michigan controlled the boards, outrebounding Alabama 46–32 and pulling away in the second half. Despite a stellar 35-point performance from sophomore Labaron Philon, the Crimson Tide fell 90–77 to the top-seeded Wolverines. Alabama took a two-point lead into halftime, but the momentum proved short-lived, as Michigan outscored them by 15 after the break while asserting its dominance inside.

Rebounding was the decisive factor. The Wolverines repeatedly capitalized on second-chance opportunities, with their starting frontcourt combining for 26 rebounds—12 from Yaxel Lendeborg alone. Meanwhile, Philon led Alabama with seven rebounds, underscoring the team’s shortage of interior presence.

Oats’ postgame comments signaled a roster limitation more than a tactical shortcoming, emphasizing how the unavailability of expected size shaped Alabama’s postseason exit. The remarks have since drawn attention online as fans and analysts debate how much the Bediako situation impacted the outcome.