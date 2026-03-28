The Duke basketball team is back in the Elite Eight, after defeating St. John's on Friday. Duke guard Caleb Foster was back on the floor, after dealing with a foot injury. Foster talked to a reporter postgame about what it was like to be back playing with the team.

“I tried to do whatever I could do to help win,” Foster said, per CBS Sports.

"I tried to do whatever I could do to help win." Caleb Foster joins @TracyWolfson after an inspirational performance coming back from injury. pic.twitter.com/4Lw3bQs5b7 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 28, 2026

Duke defeated St. John's, 80-75, to move on. Foster scored 11 points for Duke, which all came in the second half of the game. He added three rebounds.

“To be honest, he had no business playing tonight — 99 percent of guys do not come back to play under the circumstances of what’s happened to him,” Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer said, per the Associated Press. “It was incredible the way he willed us.”

Duke is getting healthy at the right time. The Blue Devils struggled in the Round of 64, with Foster out. Patrick Ngongba has also battled a foot injury, but is back playing as well. Those two players help give depth to this Blue Devils squad.

Duke needed every ounce of production from those players, to get past St. John's.

“They’re one of the most physical teams we played all year. It’s something we talked about every single day, just their physicality, their pressure,” Duke star Cameron Boozer said. “I thought we did a pretty good job overall. We had some stretches where we gave them a run with turnovers, but through the game overall we did a pretty good job weathering the storm.”

The Blue Devils next face UConn on Sunday.